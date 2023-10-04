23-year-old arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub fire

By Danielle DeWolfe

A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a blaze that tore through the Crooked House pub.

Police detained the 23-year-old on Tuesday in connection with their ongoing investigation into the fire which gutted 'Britain's wonkiest pub'.

The man, from Leicestershire, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered, police have said.

The fire broke out at the historic watering hole, located in Himley, near Dudley, on August 5, with police labelling the incident suspected arson.

A woman, 34, and a man, 44, had previously been arrested by police investigating the case on identical charges. Both have since been released on conditional bail.

Three other men, aged 66, 51 and 33, were also arrested by the force in connection with the ongoing investigation, with the latest arrest bringing the total number of arrests to 6.

It comes after the previous arrest of three others in connection with the fire, three men aged 33, 51, and 66. They were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remain on conditional police bail.

Following the fire which broke out on the evening of August 5, the pub was was then ripped down by diggers within a matter of days.

It caused outrage in the local community, with many calling on the historic pub to be rebuilt brick-by-brick.

The pub was famous for its slope, which inside gave the appearance that coins were rolling uphill.

Residents enraged by the pub's demolition have called for it to be rebuilt brick by brick and kept up a regular watch at the rubble site to ensure its pieces are not taken out.

Police began an arson investigation into the fire that gutted the 18th-century pub on August 9.

The Crooked House was sold by brewers Marston's to ATE Farms Limited in July, just weeks before the fire and demolition occurred.

Police added: "We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already."

Anyone with information can call 101 or submit a report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

South Staffordshire Council is also conducting its own investigation into the pub's demolition.