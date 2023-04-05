Britain's most dangerous men: Public urged to avoid these 24 criminals wanted for litany of crimes

The National Crime Agency has updated its list of the most wanted men in Britain. Picture: PA

By Kieran Kelly

The National Crime Agency has updated its list of Britain's most wanted men, who are wanted for a litany of crimes, including murder, rape and fraud.

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from these 24 men, some of whom have also been responsible for violent attacks and drug smuggling.

"We pursue criminals and bring them to justice. By informing communities and supporting other agencies, we can help identify criminals and speed the law enforcement process," an NCA spokesperson said.

Alex Male

Alex Male. Picture: Police

Alex Male is wanted on suspicion on buying and supplying drugs. He is also accused of managing drug distributors using an 'EncroChat' network.

Male has been accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine, money laundering, as well as conspiracy to acquire a gun.

He has identifiable tattoos, including skull on his neck and a sleeve on his left arm.

Jack Mayle

Jack Mayle. Picture: Police

Jack Mayle, from Croydon, south London, is wanted on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, including MDMA.

Mayle has tattooed neck, a diamond tattoo under his left eye and ‘Croydon’ inked on left forearm.

He is known to have carried weapons in the past.

Daniel Dugic

Daniel Dugic. Picture: PA

Daneil Dugic is suspect of being involved in an elaborate drug plot to important more than 250 kilos of cocaine in the UK.

He is alleged to have played a significant part in the organisation of the plot. Several people were convicted in relation to the plan in June 2011.

Ozgur Demir

Ozgur Demir. Picture: National Crime Agency

Ozgur Demir, originally fromn Turkey, is suspected of supplying nearly 18kg of diamorphine. Three others have already been convicted.

Calvin Parris and Asim Naveed

Calvin Parris, Asim Naveed. Picture: PA

Asim Naveed is suspected of being part of an organised crime group, which was responsible for trafficking £8 million worth of cocaine into Wales in 2020.

Calvin Parris, meanwhile, is allegedly a customer of Naveed and is suspected of selling cocaine in Wales.

Derek McGraw Ferguson

Derek McGraw Ferguson. Picture: Police

Derek Ferguson is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron, who died in 2007 near Glasgow - where Ferguson was born.

Ersin Mustafa

Ersin Mustafa. Picture: Police

Ersin Mustafa is believed to have been involved in insider dealing while working in London.

He is alleged to have gathered information about mergers and acquisitions involving his employer JP Morgan.

The group is believed to have made around £2.5 million in criminal profits over a two-year period.

After being arrested in 2008 and released on bail, Mustafa fled the UK one year later.

John James Jones

John James Jones. Picture: Police

John James Jones, from Lancashire, is wanted after allegedly stabbing two people.

He may have fled the UK and is believed to have stayed at a hotel in Madrid.

Shazad Ghafoor

Shazad Ghafoor. Picture: Police

Shazad Ghafoor is wanted for skipping bail after allegedly taking a courtesy car in Manchester in August 2013 using someone's else driving license.

Ghafoor then got into a police car chase, which left his wife and two children with minor injuries.

Cash of around £100,000 was allegedly recovered, while traces of heroin and cocaine were also found.

Allen Foster

Allen Foster. Picture: PA

Allen Foster is alleged to have murdered David 'Noddy' Rice at Marsden Bay Car Park, South Shields on May 24, 2006.

He has been known to use the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson.

Christakis Philippou

Christakis Philippou. Picture: NCA

Christakis Philippou was allegedly involved in a holiday scam, which left around 20,000 people defrauded, and has been known to use the alias Christakis Chrysostomou.

Kevin Thomas Parle

Kevin Thomas Parle. Picture: Police

Kevin Thomas Parle is wanted in connection with the Liverpool murders of Liam Kelly, 16, in 2004, and Lucy Hargreaves.

Timur Mehmet

Timur Mehmet. Picture: Police

Timur Mehmet was sentence to eight years in prison for his role in a conspiracy fraud, which cost the UK £25 million.

Mehmet appeared in court in June 2007, but never attended his trial, so he was convicted and sentenced in his absence.

Callum Michael Allan

Callum Michael Allan. Picture: Police

Callum Michael Allan is wanted for 12 alleged offences.

They including possession with intent to supply of heroin and cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

Fatah Benlaredj

Fatah Benlaredj. Picture: PA

Fatah Benlaredj, also known by his nickname Samir, is wanted for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl.

Costas Sampson

Costas Sampson. Picture: NCA

Costas Sampson has been convicted of raping a girl he met in a nightclub while in London.

He also stole her mobile phone, her flatmate's laptop and games console.

Shashi Dhar Sahnan

Shashi Dhar Sahnan. Picture: PA

Shashi Dhar Sahnan stands accused of importing heroin in the UK after police seized a batch in 2007.

Sahnan, who was born in India, wears a hearing aid in his right ear.

Mark Francis Roberts

Mark Francis Roberts. Picture: NCA

Mark Roberts, from Liverpool, is wanted for alleged grievous bodily harm and the attempted robbery of a £60,000 watch.

Other criminals and alleged offences

Mehmet Salih - drug dealing

John Barton - importing drugs

Rezgar Zengana - rape

Jonathon Kelly - wanted on recall to prison. The NCA say he is "extremely violent".

Osman Aydeniz - conspiracy to supply 17.83 kg of heroin