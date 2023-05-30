Tributes paid as 26-year-old British paddle boarder killed by lightning strike in Greece is named

30 May 2023, 14:25 | Updated: 30 May 2023, 14:49

Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday afternoon during a lightening storm on the popular Rhodes beach according to Greek authorities.
Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday afternoon during a lightening storm on the popular Rhodes beach according to Greek authorities. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle DeWolfe

Tributes have been paid to a 26-year-old paddle boarder who died after he was struck by lightning while in the sea off a popular beach in Greece.

Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday at around 1.30pm local time during a lightning storm on the popular Rhodes beach according to Greek authorities.

The keen sportsman was being filmed paddle boarding by his girlfriend near the Agia Agathi area of Rhodes, the largest of the country's Dodecanese islands, when the incident happened.

According to Greek media, she could be heard shouting "come out, come out" shortly before he was struck.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday afternoon during a lightening storm on the popular Rhodes beach.
Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday afternoon during a lightening storm on the popular Rhodes beach. Picture: Facebook / Sam Seddon

Friends have since described his father, Steve Seddon, as being "heartbroken" and "distraught", with one friend adding he had confirmed his son had been electrocuted in the freak incident.

Mr Seddon, who lived in Liverpool with his sister Layla and father Steve, is described as being a "really popular" character who was a fan of the outdoors.

A family friend told the Mail Online: "His sister flew out there last night to be with the rest of the family. Scott was a lovely guy and really popular.

"He used to live in Greece with the family and spoke Greek. He loved it there but now they go and visit there holiday home there and live back here now."

Mr Seddon was reportedly pulled to shore by a Brazillian named as Wander Machado, 47, following the tragic incident.

Read more: Victims who died aboard houseboat revealed to be secret agents after vessel capsized on picturesque Italian lake

Read more: 'Can't park there mate': Driver blasted for leaving BMW on beach as it washes out to sea, with coastguard launching rescue

Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday afternoon during a lightening storm on the popular Rhodes beach.
Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday afternoon during a lightening storm on the popular Rhodes beach. Picture: LBC / Facebook

The rescuer adding: “As soon as I got close to him, I saw that he was face down in the water and his face was bruised.

"I immediately knew that every second was crucial and started pulling him to the shore."

Despite the best efforts of his girlfriend, emergency services and those on the beach, Mr Seddon died at the scene.

He's the second British paddle boarder to die in as many days, after a 70-year-old man got into trouble in the waters off Worthing, West Sussex, on Bank Holiday Sunday.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson added: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Rhodes and are in contact with local authorities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Norway Whale

Norway says beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims to Sweden

Germany Olympics Attack

Panel of historians begins review of 1972 Munich Olympics attack

Dr Ranj Singh has hit back after an image of him and Phillip Schofield's former lover resurfaced.

Dr Ranj Singh hits back at people ‘trying to cause damage’ as photo of him with Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover resurfaces

Russia Ukraine

Russia says Ukraine drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack

A necklace has been discovered in the wreckage of the Titanic

Titanic's hidden treasures: Lost gold necklace with tooth of megalodon shark discovered in wreckage 111 years on

Japan LGBT

Policy against same-sex marriage unconstitutional, Japanese court rules

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper downs tools and quits farming as he announces all-new career

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper downs tools and quits farming as he announces all-new career

The force's commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has written to health and social care services to say police will no longer attend after August 31 unless there is a threat to life.

Mental Health Crisis Team worker's chilling warning - 'there will be deaths' if police absent from mental health calls

'That was so pathetic': Royal Blood slammed after frontman Mike Kerr showed 'lacklustre' crowd the middle finger before storming offstage in Dundee.

Royal Blood frontman mocks crowd and brands them 'pathetic' before storming offstage following Dundee performance

The dummy jars were spotted in a Co-op in London

Dummy coffee jars appear on supermarket shelves in London during cost of living crisis

The car had to be rescued from Trevaunance beach

'Can't park there mate': Driver blasted for leaving BMW on beach as it washes out to sea, with coastguard launching rescue
India Bus Crash

At least 10 dead as bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge

Jordan Royal Wedding

Thousands attend free concert in Jordan ahead of royal wedding

Thousands of people have flocked to the church to see the nun's remains

Catholics flock to US church to pray over body of nun who was exhumed after four years with almost no signs of decay

Secret agents killed aboard houseboat after vessel capsizes during party on picturesque Italian lake

Victims who died aboard houseboat revealed to be secret agents after vessel capsized on picturesque Italian lake

Russia Ukraine

Buildings damaged in drone attack, Moscow mayor claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

30 peacekeepers injured in clashes with ethnic Serbs in Kosovo

The snorkeller survived the crocodile attack

Snorkeller prises crocodile's jaws from his head in miracle escape after being mauled near luxury resort
Nearly 100 primary schools could shut down

Nearly 100 primary schools 'at risk of closure' as birth rates fall and young families leave cities amid high living costs
Eamonn Holmes accused This Morning of a 'total cover-up' of Phillip Schofield's affair

Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

Damage could be seen on local buildings in Moscow following the alleged series of attacks by Ukraine.

Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv
China Space

China launches new crew for orbiting space station

Overall inflation in shops has reached an all-time high

Supermarket price rises hit all time high in May, although food inflation drops slightly

Philip Schofield took his lover into his flat next to the TV studios

Philip Schofield 'begged YouTuber who filmed him with lover to delete video that could ruin his career'
Police restrained the 91 year old woman in a spit guard hood

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police' after cops aim taser at her
Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on illegal vape marketing, following an LBC investigation

Crackdown on illegal vapes after LBC exposed scandal of nicotine filled e-cigs sold with no age checks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit