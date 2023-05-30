'Can't park there mate': Driver blasted for leaving BMW on beach as it washes out to sea, with coastguard launching rescue

The car had to be rescued from Trevaunance beach. Picture: St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue Team

By Kit Heren

A driver has come under fire for leaving their BMW at a popular sunbathing spot, after it was washed out to sea by the rising tide.

Coastguard workers in Cornwall, where the incident took place, went to Trevaunance Beach in St Agnes on Sunday to pull the car back onto the sands.

But they saw the funny side, joking in an online statement that "you can’t park there sir!"

It is unclear who left the car on the beach, or how long it had been there for.

A spokesperson for the St Agnes coastguard said: "Team tasked to the Trevaunance Beach car wash to make sure all occupants were out of the vehicle and safe.

"We remained on scene whilst recovery efforts were made and the vehicle was finally removed.

"Team stood down and returned to station at 1019hrs.

"'You can’t park there sir!'"

The incident has divided opinion online, with some seeing it as something to make light of, and others viewing it as a waste of officials' time and taxpayers' money.

The beach is a popular local beauty spot. Picture: Alamy

Alan and Jenny Parker wrote: "Did someone forget to tell the tide that BMWs can park anywhere they want?"

Andy Catrell said: "Well there is a hosepipe ban on."

But Thomas Watkins said the mystery owner of the car was putting undue pressure on coastguard workers.

Many people flocked to beaches this weekend to make the most of the warm weather. Picture: Alamy

"Hope they will be charged for the efforts and costs associated with this stupidity," they said.

"Keep your budget for when people actually need help.

"Absolute disgrace not funny anymore. Why should locals have to put up with it."

The recent bank holiday weekend was a busy time for beaches and beauty spots across the UK, as people flooded out to make the most of the sunny weather.



