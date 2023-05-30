'Can't park there mate': Driver blasted for leaving BMW on beach as it washes out to sea, with coastguard launching rescue

30 May 2023, 11:16

The car had to be rescued from Trevaunance beach
The car had to be rescued from Trevaunance beach. Picture: St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue Team

By Kit Heren

A driver has come under fire for leaving their BMW at a popular sunbathing spot, after it was washed out to sea by the rising tide.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coastguard workers in Cornwall, where the incident took place, went to Trevaunance Beach in St Agnes on Sunday to pull the car back onto the sands.

But they saw the funny side, joking in an online statement that "you can’t park there sir!"

It is unclear who left the car on the beach, or how long it had been there for.

A spokesperson for the St Agnes coastguard said: "Team tasked to the Trevaunance Beach car wash to make sure all occupants were out of the vehicle and safe.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

📟 Callout 16 Sunday 28th May 2023 0829hrs (514662) Trevaunance Beach - St Agnes Team tasked to the Trevaunance Beach...

Posted by St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team on Sunday, May 28, 2023

"We remained on scene whilst recovery efforts were made and the vehicle was finally removed.

"Team stood down and returned to station at 1019hrs.

"'You can’t park there sir!'"

Read more: Two men in their 20s die after being pulled from sea in Devon

Read more: Council staff to get training on turning the lights off after work as office 'lit up like a Christmas tree' at night

The incident has divided opinion online, with some seeing it as something to make light of, and others viewing it as a waste of officials' time and taxpayers' money.

The beach is a popular local beauty spot
The beach is a popular local beauty spot. Picture: Alamy

Alan and Jenny Parker wrote: "Did someone forget to tell the tide that BMWs can park anywhere they want?"

Andy Catrell said: "Well there is a hosepipe ban on."

But Thomas Watkins said the mystery owner of the car was putting undue pressure on coastguard workers.

Many people flocked to beaches this weekend to make the most of the warm weather
Many people flocked to beaches this weekend to make the most of the warm weather. Picture: Alamy

"Hope they will be charged for the efforts and costs associated with this stupidity," they said.

"Keep your budget for when people actually need help.

"Absolute disgrace not funny anymore. Why should locals have to put up with it."

The recent bank holiday weekend was a busy time for beaches and beauty spots across the UK, as people flooded out to make the most of the sunny weather.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper downs tools and quits farming as he announces all-new career

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper downs tools and quits farming as he announces all-new career

Russia Ukraine

Russia says Ukraine drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack

The force's commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has written to health and social care services to say police will no longer attend after August 31 unless there is a threat to life.

Mental Health Crisis Team worker's chilling warning - 'there will be deaths' if police absent from mental health calls

'That was so pathetic': Royal Blood slammed after frontman Mike Kerr showed 'lacklustre' crowd the middle finger before storming offstage in Dundee.

Royal Blood frontman mocks crowd and brands them 'pathetic' before storming offstage following Dundee performance

The dummy jars were spotted in a Co-op in London

Dummy coffee jars appear on supermarket shelves in London during cost of living crisis

India Bus Crash

At least 10 dead as bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge

Jordan Royal Wedding

Thousands attend free concert in Jordan ahead of royal wedding

Thousands of people have flocked to the church to see the nun's remains

Catholics flock to US church to pray over body of nun who was exhumed after four years with almost no signs of decay

Secret agents killed aboard houseboat after vessel capsizes during party on picturesque Italian lake

Victims who died aboard houseboat revealed to be secret agents after vessel capsized on picturesque Italian lake

Russia Ukraine

Buildings damaged in drone attack, Moscow mayor claims

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

30 peacekeepers injured in clashes with ethnic Serbs in Kosovo

The snorkeller survived the crocodile attack

Snorkeller prises crocodile's jaws from his head in miracle escape after being mauled near luxury resort

Nearly 100 primary schools could shut down

Nearly 100 primary schools 'at risk of closure' as birth rates fall and young families leave cities amid high living costs
Eamonn Holmes accused This Morning of a 'total cover-up' of Phillip Schofield's affair

Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

Damage could be seen on local buildings in Moscow following the alleged series of attacks by Ukraine.

Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv

China Space

China launches new crew for orbiting space station

Latest News

See more Latest News

Overall inflation in shops has reached an all-time high

Supermarket price rises hit all time high in May, although food inflation drops slightly

Philip Schofield took his lover into his flat next to the TV studios

Philip Schofield 'begged YouTuber who filmed him with lover to delete video that could ruin his career'
Police restrained the 91 year old woman in a spit guard hood

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police' after cops aim taser at her
Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on illegal vape marketing, following an LBC investigation

Crackdown on illegal vapes after LBC exposed scandal of nicotine filled e-cigs sold with no age checks
Sarah Hughes, CEO of mental health charity Mind, says she worries the move will put vulnerable people at risk.

‘Lives at risk’: Fears over Met plan to stop attending 999 calls linked to mental health

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were reportedly left fearing for their lives after a knife-wielding former chef at a luxury Mayfair hotel attacked and damaged their north London home.

Benedict Cumberbatch and family 'left fearing for lives' as home attacked by knife-wielding chef
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea announces intention to launch satellite in coming days

Sudan

Sudan army and rival force agree to extend ceasefire

Ukrainian Police officers inspecting a fragment of the rocket after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of nighttime barrages

Emirates Space

UAE announces mission to asteroid belt to seek clues to life’s origins

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit