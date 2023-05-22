Council staff to get training on turning the lights off after work as office 'lit up like a Christmas tree' at night

Council workers in Cornwall will get lessons in switching off the lights. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Council workers are going to be trained in turning the lights off after an angry resident said its office was "lit up like a Christmas tree".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cornwall Council said it would teach staff after people in Bodmin noticed its Chy Trevail building was still lit up at night.

An unnamed dog walker took a photo of the building with the lights and screens and was outraged given how expensive energy bills have been.

"I was out dog walking at Chy Trevail in Bodmin and I noticed the place lit up like a Christmas tree. How can the council justify leaving all the lights and TVs on?" the witness said.

"They put our council tax up. For what reason? Because they have forgotten to employ staff that are qualified to use a light switch?"

Residents have complained about the 600-staff office being lit up before.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The council office in Bodmin was left illuminated - leading to workers being given a course on switching lights off. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said the local authority will clamp down on workers who don't turn out the lights.

"Following an investigation, we can confirm the atrium lights at Chy Trevail were left switched on accidentally on this occasion," they said.

Read more: Woman left ‘shaken’ after ‘threatening’ note left on her car in parking row

"Training will be given to ensure this is an isolated incident. Cornwall Council is committed to reducing its energy use and has taken many steps to do so, including the installation of solar panels at both County Hall in Truro and at Chy Trevail.

"A new lighting control system has also been installed in Truro to ensure the amount of time lights are left switched on is minimised."

Chy Trevail was designed to be highly energy-efficient, incorporating on-site renewable energy, LED lighting that uses less energy, better insulation and measures that reduce water consumption.