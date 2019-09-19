81 Year Old Grandmother Fights Off Mugger
19 September 2019, 15:09 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 15:11
Watch the moment Doreen Jones, an 81 year old grandmother, fought off a mugger who tried to take her pension as she withdrew it from a cashpoint.
Doreen Jones, from the West Midlands, told BBC Crimewatch she was targeted by a woman who seemed to be begging for food.
When Doreen went to take her money, the woman lunged towards her and tried to grab her card. Mrs Jones, twice-widowed, said she thought, ‘“No, you’re not having my money, I’ve worked hard for that”.’
The footage shows the pensioner defending herself against the woman and after pushing her away, the attacker ran off.
“She wasn’t expecting me, I tell you,” Mrs Jones said of the altercation. ‘”She was expecting somebody more vulnerable, and they picked the wrong one when they picked Doreen.”