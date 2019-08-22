86 Arrests Made In South London Drug Dealing Operation

Operation Perseus was launched by the Met last month as a direct response to community concerns about drug dealing, and associated violence and anti-social behaviour. Picture: Metropolitan Police

During a six week operation aimed at tackling drug dealing and linked crime, the Met Police made 86 arrests in South London.

Known as Operation Perseus, the Met Police launched the operation last month as a direct response to community concerns about drug dealing, and associated violence and anti-social behaviour.

Nearly 100 warrants under Section 8 of the Police and Crime Act 1984 have been executed at addresses across Greenwich, Lewisham and Bromley by the South East Area.

The final arrest phase of the operation - where a number of warrants were executed at addresses in south east London - happened on Wednesday, 21 August.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and taken into custody, and a quantity of Class A drugs was seized.

Of those arrested, 81 people have already been charged and many of those have been remanded pending future court appearances.

The community in south east London raised concerns about drug dealers operating in their area, causing them misery.



Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said: ““Whilst the causes of violent crime are complex and wide-ranging, we regularly see drug dealing inextricably linked with a high proportion of violence in London.

"Please help us to keep London safe. If you aren’t comfortable speaking directly to the police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. They do not ask your name or trace your call.

"Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your IP address will not be traced.

"Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police."

