'It must come to an end': Abba demand Donald Trump campaign stops using their songs at rallies

Abba have complained after their music was used to promote Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Abba have complained after their music was used to promote Donald Trump's presidential campaign without their permission.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The group demanded that Trump's campaign immediately remove videos featuring the "unauthorised" use of their hit songs.

The songs, which included The Winner Takes It All and Dancing Queen, were used at a recent rally.

Abba are just the latest to protest against Trump using their catalogue as part of his campaign.

Beyonce, the Foo Fighters and Celine Dion have also complained, with some warning of legal action.

Read more: Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video

Read more: Gunman at Trump rally saw it as ‘target of opportunity’ and had 'mixture of ideologies', FBI says

Hit songs including The Winner Takes It All and Dancing Queen were used at a recent rally. Picture: Alamy

A statement on behalf of Abba said: "Abba has recently discovered the unauthorised use of their music and videos at a Trump event through videos that appeared online.

"As a result, Abba and its representative has promptly requested the removal and deletion of such content.

"No request has been received; therefore, no permission or license has been granted."

The Foo Fighters said Trump used their hit song My Hero during a rally last week.

When asked on social media if they allowed him to use their 1997 track at the event, the Foo Fighters simply replied: "No."

A spokesperson for the band later said: "Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it."

Meanwhile, the team behind pop superstar Celine Dion also condemned Trump for playing her classic song My Heart Will Go On during a campaign rally earlier this month.

Her management team released a statement on behalf of the Canadian artist and her record label saying the use of the song was "in no way" authorised, adding: "... And really, THAT song?"

Let us be clear. pic.twitter.com/gexHWjPMYh — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 24, 2024

Last week, Beyonce threatened the former President with a Cease-and-Desist after he used her track “Freedom” in his latest campaign clip.

The attempt to nab the track followed Kamala Harris’ use of it as her unofficial campaign song.

According to Rolling Stone, Beyoncé did not give her consent for the track to be used by the Trump campaign.

The short clip, posted to Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung’s social media account on Tuesday, was still live and available to view until Wednesday, despite legal action being issues.

It has since been removed.