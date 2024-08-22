Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video

22 August 2024, 08:03

Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video
Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Beyoncé has threatened Donald Trump with legal action over the use of her music in his latest campaign video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Lemonade hitmaker has threatened the former President with a Cease-and-Desist after he used her track “Freedom” in his latest campaign clip.

The attempt to nab the track follows Kamala Harris’ using the track as her unofficial campaign song.

As part of the 13-second clip, Trump is pictured leaving a plane backed by the iconic "Freedom" track - a move that is said to have taken place without the singer's permission.

It was viewed by many as a possible attempt to troll Harris.

BEYONCE US singer in August 2014. Photo Jeffrey Mayer
BEYONCE US singer in August 2014. Photo Jeffrey Mayer. Picture: Alamy

According to Rolling Stone, Beyoncé did not give her consent for the track to be used by the Trump campaign.

It's reported to have forced the "Single Ladies" hitmaker to take legal action.

The short clip, posted to Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung’s social media account on Tuesday, was still live and available to view until Wednesday, despite legal action being issues.

It has now been removed.

Read more: Fast-tracked riot charges will 'add to the backlog' of sexual offences in criminal justice system

Read more: 'It filled me with a new sense of fear': Taylor Swift breaks silence on alleged Vienna terror plot

It saw fans take to social media to decry Trump's use of the track, with one writing: “Freedom is a song written about slavery and police brutality against POC.

"How disgusting and despicable for any of you to use it to support that convicted felon.”

U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump appears onstage during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum on August 21, 2024 in Asheboro, North Carolina, USA.
U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump appears onstage during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum on August 21, 2024 in Asheboro, North Carolina, USA. Picture: Alamy

A source close to Beyoncé is said to have told Rolling Stone that the Trump campaign did not receive permission to use the track over the footage of him disembarking his plane in Michigan.

Harris-Walz campaign debuted a new ad soundtracked using the song on Monday, with actor Jeffrey Wright adding narration to the clip.

The voice over asks: “What kind of America do we want?”

Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the track from her 2016 album up until the November election, CNN reported.

It follows the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, in which Tim Walz was confirmed as Harris' running mate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman receives Lecanemab, sold under the brand name Leqembi, at a hospital in Tokyo

Alzheimer's wonder drug Lecanemab gets the green light in what could be ‘beginning of the end’ for the disease

Breaking
The fifth body bag is brought ashore at the harbour in Porticello by rescue workers searching for the six tourists missing after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the Sicilian coast.

Fifth body recovered by divers from Bayesian superyacht wreck in Sicily

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention

Walz thanks convention ‘for bringing the joy’ as he accepts nomination

Calls to NSPCC helpline over children being smacked and hit triple in a year

Concerned calls to NSPCC helpline over children being physically punished triple in a year

Tommy Fury accused of sending flirty message to another woman after Macedonia club cheating claims

Tommy Fury accused of sending flirty message to another woman following Molly-Mae Hague cheating claims

A Jetstar plane

Passenger arrested after leaving parked plane through emergency exit

Former president Bill Clinton speaks

Clinton denounces Trump as selfish in Democratic convention speech

Law enforcement members remove a protester carrying a Palestinian flag

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters demonstrate near convention

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang shake hands

Putin meets Chinese premier as relations deepen

President Joe Biden, right, talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as US pushes for ceasefire

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK

'It filled me with a new sense of fear': Taylor Swift breaks silence on alleged Vienna terror plot

Far-right activists

Fast-tracked riot charges will 'add to the backlog' of sexual offences in criminal justice system

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.

Irish man fighting in Ukraine reported missing, presumed dead

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum

Trump appears behind bulletproof glass at first outdoor rally since shooting

Five bodies have been found in the search for missing Bayesian superyacht passengers

Search resumes in Sicily for last missing Bayesian superyacht passenger after five bodies found in wreck

Fifteen people were rescued from the 49-metre sailboat.

Sailing yachts like Mike Lynch’s are ‘unsinkable’, claims CEO of company that builds them

Latest News

See more Latest News

A police officer stands outside the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

Disney+

Disney drops 'absurd' opposition to grieving widower's lawsuit

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum.

Donald Trump holds first outdoor rally since failed assassination attempt

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Egypt expresses scepticism of Gaza ceasefire proposal

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass

Trump holds first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Emma Ramsay, 19

Pictured: British student, 19, who died after falling from Ibiza hotel balcony

Election 2024 Harris

Tim Walz and Bill Clinton to headline third day at Democratic convention

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was killed after a 'vanjacking'

'Unimaginable loss' Tributes made to 'beloved' Amazon driver killed during 'vanjacking' in Leeds
Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson reveals opening date for his new pub as locals voice traffic fears

Dorset Police responded after a girl was stabbed in Christchurch

Girl, 9, stabbed in street after playing with friend, as man and woman arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit