Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video

By Danielle de Wolfe

Beyoncé has threatened Donald Trump with legal action over the use of her music in his latest campaign video.

The Lemonade hitmaker has threatened the former President with a Cease-and-Desist after he used her track “Freedom” in his latest campaign clip.

The attempt to nab the track follows Kamala Harris’ using the track as her unofficial campaign song.

As part of the 13-second clip, Trump is pictured leaving a plane backed by the iconic "Freedom" track - a move that is said to have taken place without the singer's permission.

It was viewed by many as a possible attempt to troll Harris.

BEYONCE US singer in August 2014. Photo Jeffrey Mayer. Picture: Alamy

According to Rolling Stone, Beyoncé did not give her consent for the track to be used by the Trump campaign.

It's reported to have forced the "Single Ladies" hitmaker to take legal action.

The short clip, posted to Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung’s social media account on Tuesday, was still live and available to view until Wednesday, despite legal action being issues.

It has now been removed.

It saw fans take to social media to decry Trump's use of the track, with one writing: “Freedom is a song written about slavery and police brutality against POC.

"How disgusting and despicable for any of you to use it to support that convicted felon.”

U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump appears onstage during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum on August 21, 2024 in Asheboro, North Carolina, USA. Picture: Alamy

A source close to Beyoncé is said to have told Rolling Stone that the Trump campaign did not receive permission to use the track over the footage of him disembarking his plane in Michigan.

Harris-Walz campaign debuted a new ad soundtracked using the song on Monday, with actor Jeffrey Wright adding narration to the clip.

The voice over asks: “What kind of America do we want?”

Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the track from her 2016 album up until the November election, CNN reported.

It follows the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, in which Tim Walz was confirmed as Harris' running mate.