Abramovich returns for peace talks as delegates told don't eat, drink or touch anything

29 March 2022, 09:07 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 09:37

Delegates at the peace talks in Istanbul, left, have been told advised not to eat, drink or touch anything
Delegates at the peace talks in Istanbul, left, have been told advised not to eat, drink or touch anything. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Delegates from Russia and Ukraine meeting in Istanbul for the first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks have been warned not to eat, drink or touch any surfaces after it emerged Roman Abramovich suffered poisoning symptoms.

Abramovich last night confirmed he had been the victim of a suspected poisoning during an earlier round of talks, allegedly using chemical weapons. He was pictured at the fresh round of talks today.

Reports claimed he went blind for several hours and skin peeled off his hands and face after he ate a small amount of chocolate at earlier talks.

Two Ukrainian negotiators also suffered similar symptoms.

Read more: Ukraine's Zelenskyy believes Boris 'cares more about European peace than energy bills'

Read more: Roman Abramovich 'lost sight after poisoning' during Ukraine peace talks

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba warned this morning that those negotiating with Russia should not eat or drink anything in the latest talks.

In an interview with the Ykpaiha 24 news channel, Mr Kuleba said: "I advise anyone going through negotiations with the Russian Federation not to eat or drink anything, and preferably avoid touching any surface."

It comes as discussions between Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to continue in Turkey on Tuesday.

Government minister Will Quince said today that the alleged poisoning of Mr Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators is a "worrying development".

He said the UK would be looking to "establish the facts" around the claims.

The discussions between Ukrainian and Russian delegations come as the fighting appeared to have reached a stalemate, with the two sides trading control of a town in the east and a suburb of the capital.

Ukrainian forces retook Irpin, north west of Kyiv, from Russian troops, who were regrouping to take the area back, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday as he sought to rally the country.

"We still have to fight, we have to endure," Mr Zelensky said in his night-time video address to the nation. "We can't express our emotions now. We can't raise expectations, simply so that we don't burn out."

Ahead of the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian president said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, in comments that might lend momentum to negotiations.

Mr Zelenskyy said over the weekend that compromise might be possible over "the complex issue of Donbas", the hotly contested region in the country's east.

It is unclear how that might be reconciled with his stance that "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt".

Russia has demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining Nato, which Moscow sees as a threat.

Mr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal.

As fighting raged throughout the country, the mayor of Irpin, which has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting, said the city had been "liberated" from Russian forces.

A senior US defence official said the US believes the Ukrainians have also retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, in the east.

The official said Russian forces largely remained in defensive positions near the capital, Kyiv, and were making little forward progress elsewhere in the country.

The official said Russia appeared to be de-emphasising ground operations near Kyiv and concentrating more on the Donbas, the predominantly Russian-speaking region where Moscow-backed rebels have been waging a separatist war for eight years.

Late last week, with its forces bogged down in parts of the country, Russia seemed to scale back its war aims, saying its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas.

The possible face-saving exit strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised Ukrainian fears the Kremlin aims to split the country, forcing it to surrender a swathe of its territory.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014.

Royal Family share touching montage of Prince Philip ahead of memorial service

The full order of service for today's memorial for Prince Philip

Prince Philip memorial: Order of service in full

Live
The Queen has arrived at the service, walking arm in arm with son Andrew.

Live: Queen arm-in-arm with Andrew as the Royals arrive at Philip's memorial service

The Met Police has confirmed it will be handing out 20 fines initially for lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

Met hands out 20 fines for lockdown-breaking Downing St parties but names will stay secret

The Queen was helped to her seat by son Andrew.

Philip memorial: Andrew helps Queen to her seat in his final outing as working Royal

Exclusive
Sherrilyn Speid, 35, of Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Mum who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4 says conviction is 'huge injustice'

Exclusive
More than half of all police forces would record a suspected rapist as female

'Putting sex criminals' feelings first': Most police forces record rapists by their chosen gender
Will Smith's mother said his shocking attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars was out of character

'The first time I've ever seen him go off': Will Smith's mum speaks out on Oscars slap

Male patients are being asked if they are pregnant before having scans, it has been reported.

Men asked by some hospital trusts if they are pregnant before having scans

The Queen will be joined by members of the Royal Family and representatives from more than 500 charities at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving.

Prince Philip's final farewell: Queen hopes to join hundreds at poignant memorial service

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

'I was out of line': Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for 'embarrassing' Oscars slap

Williams was sentenced at Mold Crown Court

Teaching assistant had sex with boy, 15, and told him 'age is just a number'

The first partygate fines are due to be issued - but there is no suggestion Boris Johnson is among them

First Partygate fines for up to 20 people today but Boris not expected to be among them

Mel Stride speaks to Andrew Marr

'Almost inevitable' Sunak will have to announce more help for squeezed Brits: senior Tory

The Pride of Kent has been detained at Dover

Second P&O ferry detained after safety inspection following 'jobs massacre'

Will Smith has been condemned for slapping Chris Rock

Oscars organisers condemn Will Smith over Chris Rock slap and launch formal review

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany energy talks

Renewable energy chief says climate goals need radical action
India Strike

Protesters march in India’s capital on second day of nationwide strike
President Erdogan addresses delegates

Ukraine and Russia hold new talks in Turkey aimed at ending fighting
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Ukraine ceasefire talks take place as fighting appears at stalemate
Russia Daily Life

Countries should ban use of Russian war symbol ‘Z’ – Ukraine minister
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Solomon Islands PM says no regional risk in China security deal
Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians claim to have retaken ground from Russia ahead of latest talks
El Salvador Killings

El Salvador arrests 600 gang suspects and cuts food for inmates
Joe Biden

Defiant Biden says remark about Putin’s power was sparked by ‘moral outrage’
Ron DeSantis

‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill signed by Florida governor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police