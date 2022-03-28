Roman Abramovich's and Ukrainian negotiators 'poisoned' during Kyiv talks

28 March 2022, 16:47 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 17:18

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK
Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Russian oligarch and former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was poisoned along with Ukrainian peace negotiators, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Abramovich and two negotiators are said to have suffered symptoms after meeting earlier this month in Kyiv.

These included red eyes, constant and painful tearing and peeling skin on their hands and faces, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to Bellingcat, the meeting took place on the night of March 3, and symptoms were "consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons".

A source told The Guardian that Mr Abramovich "lost his sight for several hours" and was treated in Turkey.

It is not thought any lives are now in danger.

Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov is also said to have been in meeting, however it has not been suggested that he suffered symptoms.

Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskyy, who has met with Mr Abramovich, was not affected, the WSJ said.

Bellingcat added the "use of microwave irradiation" could also have been responsible, however this is thought to be less likely than a chemical attack.

The three men "consumed only chocolate and water in the hours before the symptoms appeared", it added, while a fourth person who did the same did not develop symptoms.

Hardliners in Moscow who want to sabotage peace talks are suspected of carrying out the attack.

Mr Abramovich, who has been sanctioned by the UK government, is said to have been travelling between Moscow, Lviv and other negotiating venues as he acts as a go-between in peace talks.

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Syed Mohammed Kamran Haider was found guilty of murdering Nusayba

'Violent and controlling' man guilty of murdering ex-partner's one-year-old daughter

The attack happened near the Co-op Academy in Blackley, Manchester,

Girl, 11, taken to hospital after stabbing before school

A mum who used her Range Rover to try and move an Insulate Britain protestor has been banned from driving

Mum banned from driving after admitting 'nudging' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4

Wintry weather is set to return to the UK just as central heating becomes unaffordable for some

Cold snap set to hit UK with sleet and snow just as price of heating surges

Will Smith faces the possibility of losing his Oscar

Will Smith boasted of causing 'chaos' before Oscars as calls grow for him to lose award

Nicola Sturgeon with shipyard workers in 2015 when the yard won the ferries contract.

Ferries fiasco: Nicola Sturgeon says she will answer "all and any questions"

Cressida Dick quit as Met Police commissioner last month

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave her job next month

Dawn Butler has been diagnosed with breast cancer

'I thought I was dying': Labour MP Dawn Butler taking time off after cancer diagnosis

The 'ploughperson's' has replaced the 'Ploughman's' at The Tors pub in Devon.

Ploughman's lunch is cancelled: Backlash after 'woke pub' rebrands it as Ploughperson's

Will Smith danced the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, not long after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith gets jiggy with it at Oscars party hours after slapping Chris Rock

Sir Keir Starmer has said "too many people" are "intolerant" of transgender issues

Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

Exclusive
Sir Keir said there are "practical reasons" that won't allow him housing a Ukrainian refugee.

Sir Keir says he can't offer his home to a Ukrainian refugee for 'practical reasons'

Exclusive
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

The Duke of Cambridge could have gone further in condemning slavery, Sir Keir Starmer said

William 'could have gone further' in condemning slavery, says Sir Keir Starmer

Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper stepped in to comfort Will Smith at the Oscars

Moment Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper calm Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Exclusive
David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Filipino and US senior officers unfurl a flag to launch the military exercises (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

US and Filipino forces begin military manoeuvres in show of American firepower
Suhail al-Mazrouei

UAE energy chief doubles down on Opec alliance with Russia

Jacinda Ardern

Australia and New Zealand ‘concerned’ at Chinese deal with Solomon Islands
A Ukrainian policeman on night patrol

Volodymyr Zelensky: Only face-to-face talks with Vladimir Putin can end war
Strikers in India

Millions of workers go on strike across India demanding more rights
Foreign ministers and Antony Blinken

Co-operation on the agenda as Israel hosts meeting with four Arab nations
Destroyed Russian APC

Russia switches tactics to grind down Ukraine’s army in the east
Imran Khan poster

Pakistani lawmakers launch no-confidence motion against Imran Khan
Obit-Jeff Carson

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky demands more courage from the West in helping Ukraine fight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police