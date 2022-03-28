Roman Abramovich's and Ukrainian negotiators 'poisoned' during Kyiv talks

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Russian oligarch and former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was poisoned along with Ukrainian peace negotiators, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Abramovich and two negotiators are said to have suffered symptoms after meeting earlier this month in Kyiv.

These included red eyes, constant and painful tearing and peeling skin on their hands and faces, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to Bellingcat, the meeting took place on the night of March 3, and symptoms were "consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons".

A source told The Guardian that Mr Abramovich "lost his sight for several hours" and was treated in Turkey.

It is not thought any lives are now in danger.

Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov is also said to have been in meeting, however it has not been suggested that he suffered symptoms.

Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskyy, who has met with Mr Abramovich, was not affected, the WSJ said.

Bellingcat added the "use of microwave irradiation" could also have been responsible, however this is thought to be less likely than a chemical attack.

The three men "consumed only chocolate and water in the hours before the symptoms appeared", it added, while a fourth person who did the same did not develop symptoms.

Hardliners in Moscow who want to sabotage peace talks are suspected of carrying out the attack.

Mr Abramovich, who has been sanctioned by the UK government, is said to have been travelling between Moscow, Lviv and other negotiating venues as he acts as a go-between in peace talks.

More follows...