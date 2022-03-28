Breaking News

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave her job next month

28 March 2022, 13:32 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 15:04

Cressida Dick quit as Met Police commissioner last month
Cressida Dick quit as Met Police commissioner last month. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Dame Cressida Dick will stand down as Metropolitan Police commissioner next month before her successor is appointed in the summer, the Home Secretary has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Cressida quit in a surprise move last month but agreed to stay on until arrangements to find a replacement are finalised.

Her deputy Sir Stephen House will temporarily take charge when she leaves in April.

Priti Patel also confirmed on Monday that the circumstances of Dame Cressida's resignation will be reviewed by outgoing chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor.

READ MORE: Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

READ MORE: Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

She said in a written statement to the Commons that Dame Cressida "deserves our profound gratitude for her decades of public service and leadership in policing".

She added: "Dame Cressida has shown exceptional dedication to fighting crime in London and beyond throughout her time as Commissioner, as the first woman to hold the role of commissioner."

Ms Patel said the circumstances of her departure "warrant a closer look at the legislation which governs the suspension and removal of the Commissioner".

"I am pleased to announce that Sir Tom Winsor will be undertaking a formal review into the circumstances and implications," she said.

The Home Office said the review, to begin on April 1 and expected to finish by the summer, will aim to:

  • Establish and assess the full facts, timeline of events and circumstances which resulted in the stepping aside of Dame Cressida
  • Consider whether due process was followed
  • Include recommendations on how accountability and due process may be strengthened

Dame Cressida quit after London mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his displeasure at her handling of outrage over racist, misogynist and homophobic messages shared by a group of officers based at Charing Cross police station.

Her resignation, which came hours after she said in a media interview she had no intention of quitting, was greeted with dismay by many officers.

Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen wrote to Ms Patel calling for a review of Dame Cressida's treatment by Mr Khan, saying due process had not been followed.

Dame Cressida and City Hall had also disagreed over whether she should receive a payout and sign a gagging order, The Times reported.

Sir Stephen will temporarily fill the role as head of the force until a permanent successor is found.

He was previously chief constable of Police Scotland for three years, but - similarly to Dame Cressida - stepped down in 2015 following a series of controversies.

His time in charge had been controversial due to the force's policy on firearms and stop and search.

He ultimately went after coming under huge pressure when Police Scotland took days to respond to a fatal road crash on the M9 which saw a woman, Lamara Bell, die in hospital, while her partner, John Yuill, died at the scene.

Ms Patel's written statement added that the Met Police "faces major challenges and needs to demonstrate sustained improvements in order to regain public trust in London and nationally".

"It is vital that we get the right person for the biggest leadership role in policing in this country," she said.

She added: "In the immediate term following Dame Cressida's departure, legislation enables the deputy commissioner, Sir Steve House, to exercise temporarily the powers and duties of the Commissioner.

"Sir Steve and the mayor of London must drive improvement even before the next commissioner is in place."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A mum who used her Range Rover to try and move an Insulate Britain protestor has been banned from driving

Mum who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4 admits offence and hit with driving ban
Wintry weather is set to return to the UK just as central heating becomes unaffordable for some

Cold snap set to hit UK with sleet and snow just as price of heating surges

Will Smith faces the possibility of losing his Oscar

Will Smith boasted of causing 'chaos' before Oscars as calls grow for him to lose award

Nicola Sturgeon with shipyard workers in 2015 when the yard won the ferries contract.

Ferries fiasco: Nicola Sturgeon says she will answer "all and any questions"

Dawn Butler has been diagnosed with breast cancer

'I thought I was dying': Labour MP Dawn Butler taking time off after cancer diagnosis

The 'ploughperson's' has replaced the 'Ploughman's' at The Tors pub in Devon.

Ploughman's lunch is cancelled: Backlash after 'woke pub' rebrands it as Ploughperson's

Will Smith danced the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, not long after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith gets jiggy with it at Oscars party hours after slapping Chris Rock

Sir Keir Starmer has said "too many people" are "intolerant" of transgender issues

Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

Exclusive
Sir Keir said there are "practical reasons" that won't allow him housing a Ukrainian refugee.

Sir Keir says he can't offer his home to a Ukrainian refugee for 'practical reasons'

Exclusive
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

The Duke of Cambridge could have gone further in condemning slavery, Sir Keir Starmer said

William 'could have gone further' in condemning slavery, says Sir Keir Starmer

Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper stepped in to comfort Will Smith at the Oscars

Moment Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper calm Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Exclusive
David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Concert For Ukraine.

Concert For Ukraine: Anne Marie and Paloma Faith join star-studded line up

Will Smith tearfully apologised after smacking Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Oscars smackdown: Will Smith apologises after slapping Chris Rock over jibe about wife

Emily Bridges will compete in the female category for the first time in 2022

Team GB stars face losing Olympics place as trans cyclist begins racing in female events

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit-Jeff Carson

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky demands more courage from the West in helping Ukraine fight
Israel Palestinians

Gunmen kill two people in central Israel attack

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky says Ukraine would consider neutrality

Virus Outbreak China

Much of Shanghai locked down as mass Covid-19 testing begins

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader vows to develop more powerful weaponry

Hadera shooting

IS claims double-killing in Israel after second rampage in a week
Naftali Bennett

Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke

Fury as police drop probe into sex harassment allegations against Noel Clarke
Schools are being made to open for 32.5 hours a week

Schools ordered to open for at least 32.5 hours a week so children don't 'miss out'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police