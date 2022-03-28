Will Smith boasted of causing 'chaos' before Oscars as calls grow for him to lose award

28 March 2022, 14:49 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 15:17

Will Smith faces the possibility of losing his Oscar
Will Smith faces the possibility of losing his Oscar. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Will Smith joked about causing "chaos" at the Oscars just hours before slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage.

In a post on Instagram, the actor shared a video and a series of photographs of him and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith ready to attend the ceremony.

He captioned it: "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos."

Smith is now facing growing calls for him to be stripped of his Best Actor award, which he claimed for his role as King Richard, shortly after slapping Rock in the face.

There have reportedly been crisis talks held at the top level of the Academy, with senior figures said to have called for the actor to be stripped of the award.

The Oscars are said to have gone into "crisis mode" after the shocking slap.

Chris Rock, who has refused to press charges, is said to have been offered an “after care package” to cope with the incident.

Rock made a joke on stage about Smith's wife, comparing her to Demi Moore's character - who has a shaved head - in GI Jane.

Mrs Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

After Rock made the joke, Smith appeared to laugh at first.

But his wife, who has been open about her struggles with hair loss, did not look happy and shortly afterwards Smith strolled onto stage and smacked the comedian in the face.

The 53-year-old issued an apology during his tearful acceptance speech.

"I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people," he said.

"I want to apologise to the Academy.

"I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees."

However he did not apologise to Rock himself, and added: "I look like the crazy father... but love will make you do crazy things."

The joke has been condemned by Alopecia UK, a charity that supports people with the condition and raises awareness.

"Alopecia UK does not condone violence in any form," said the charity.

"Dealing with unwelcome remarks and being the butt of jokes is sadly an all too real part of having alopecia.

"This just adds to the distress and challenges faced by people with alopecia.

"In a world where it's unacceptable to make jokes about someone's race, sexuality or disability,  we believe the same should apply to jokes about visible difference."

The charity added that the organisation understood the impact alopecia could have on an individuals' friends and family, and said people making offensive jokes should be called out.

"Such remarks or jokes should be called out as unacceptable or inappropriate," it said.

"At Alopecia UK, we understand the difficult emotions that people affected by alopecia may feel, including loved ones of people with the condition."

