'Shame on FIFA': Peter Tatchell hits out at World Cup organisers after arrest in Qatar for protesting 'homophobic' regime

25 October 2022, 13:55 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 16:00

Peter Tatchell in Qatar
Peter Tatchell in Qatar. Picture: Twitter/Peter Tatchell

By Kit Heren

Veteran LGBT activist Peter Tatchell has criticised FIFA for awarding Qatar the World Cup, after he was arrested on Tuesday in the Gulf state for staging a protest against the homophobic regime that is putting on the football tournament in November.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and punishable by up to three years in prison - and even the death sentence for Muslims, although there are no verified cases of anyone being executed for being gay in Qatar.

Mr Tatchell, 70, stood in front of the Qatar national museum in Doha for 35 minutes on Tuesday with a placard claiming that "Qatar arrests, jails and subjects LGBTs to 'conversion'."

Peter Tatchell in a protest in London in 2018
Peter Tatchell in a protest in London in 2018. Picture: Getty

Two uniformed police officers and three plain-clothes officials came up to him and took his placard away. Mr Tatchell said he was arrested, and told to leave the country. Qatar has denied he was arrested.

Speaking to LBC after his arrest, Mr Tatchell said he staged the protest in solidarity with gay people in Qatar.

"Think about what it’s like to be gay in Qatar," he said. Mr Tatchell said that LGBT people in the country would face arrests and harassment from police.

"For FIFA to give such a country the right to hold such an event is really shocking...

"Shame on FIFA", he added.

Speaking before his protest, Mr Tatchell said: “There can be no normal sporting relations with an abnormal regime like Qatar. It is a homophobic, sexist and racist dictatorship.

“Qatar cannot be allowed to sportswash its reputation. It is using the World Cup to enhance its international image. We must ensure that the tyrant regime in Doha does not score a PR victory.

Peter Tatchell in a protest in 1998
Peter Tatchell in a protest in 1998. Picture: Getty

“I did this protest to shine a light on Qatar’s human rights abuses against LGBT+ people, women, migrant workers and liberal Qataris. I am supporting their brave battle against tyranny.

Read more: Keir Starmer will refuse to go to the World Cup in Qatar because of human rights - even if England get to the final

“LGBT+ Qataris face police harassment, online entrapment, ‘honour’ killing, arrest, three years jail and potentially the death penalty. Qatar has secret gay conversion centres where LGBT+ people can be detained and subjected to abusive attempts to turn them straight.

“Women must get permission from a male guardian to marry, work in many government jobs and to study and travel abroad.

“Over 6,500 migrant workers have died since Qatar was given the right to host the World Cup. Many families are still waiting for compensation. Migrant workers complain of unpaid wages, overcrowded slum hostels and being refused permission to change jobs.”

Arab men sit at a shoemaker's stall with a replica of the World Cup trophy
Arab men sit at a shoemaker's stall with a replica of the World Cup trophy. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Mr Tatchell said this was the first ever LGBT demonstration in Qatar or any Gulf state.

Qatar is hosting the World Cup in late November and early December despite facing criticism for its anti-LGBT stance.

The FA has said that it has had assurances that LGBT fans will not face persecution in the country for the duration of the tournament if they commit "minor offences" against homophobic laws, so long as they respect local customs.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham told the Guardian: "They’ve absolutely told us all the right answers for anything we’ve talked about, even down to ‘are our rainbow flags allowed’?

Mark Bullingham has said LGBT fans should not be persecuted in Qatar
Mark Bullingham has said LGBT fans should not be persecuted in Qatar. Picture: Getty

“Yes, absolutely, as long as someone doesn’t go and drape them on the outside of a mosque – that was one example we were given – and were disrespectful in that way. They have absolutely been briefed to be very tolerant and act in the right way.”

It is unclear where the level for "minor offences" has been set - for example if gay couples kissing or holding hands will be tolerated.

Read more: Peter Tatchell: Time To Lower Age Of Consent

Australian-born, UK-based Mr Tatchell has campaigned for LGBT rights and other social justice issues for more than 50 years.

He has courted controversy in the past by criticising some Muslim organisations for being homophobic, although he has denied accusations of Islamophobia.

A spokesperson for the Qatar government said: "Rumours on social media that a representative from the Peter Tatchell Foundation has been arrested in Qatar are completely false and without merit.

"An individual standing in a traffic roundabout was cordially and professionally asked to move to the sidewalk, no arrests were made."

The spokesperson added that they were "disappointed" to see media reports on the subject.

They said: "We are always open to dialogue with entities that wish to discuss important topics, but spreading false information with the deliberate intention of provoking negative responses is irresponsible and unacceptable."

Mr Tatchell told LBC in response: "I was held on the kerbside against my will, I was not allowed to leave.

"I couldn't leave, I couldn't move, I had to stay there.

"They were polite, they didn’t threaten me.

"It wasn’t a harsh interrogation under heavy lights or anything."

LBC has contacted FIFA for comment on Mr Tatchell's comments.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amou Haji

'World's dirtiest man' who 'smoked dung' and 'ate roadkill' dies aged 94 after taking first bath in 50 years

The jury instead convicted Culea of causing Mr Walker grievous bodily harm with intent.

Burglar who 'hog tied' elderly couple in 'savage' hunt for £30k life savings found guilty of murder

Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Harvey Weinstein 'raped future wife of California governor', court hears

Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's 57th Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak's speech in full as he becomes UK's third PM in two months

John Paul was convicted after confessing to the murder in Kensington Gardens Square 40 years on

Man convicted after walking into a police station and confessing to murder more than 40 years on

Joe Biden was speaking at the White House to mark Diwali

'Congratulations Rashi Sanook:' Joe Biden mispronounces name as hails new PM

Koray Aplergin was found dead in the woods

'Beloved' radio DJ 'thrown into van with girlfriend then beaten to death before burned body found in woods'

Three girls police want to speak to in connection with the incident

Hunt for three girls who threw women to floor and stamped on their heads in Tube station

Rishi Sunak is officially the new Prime Minister

Meet our new Prime Minister: Who is Rishi Sunak and what are his policies?

Lectern designs have changed over the years

'Feminine' and 'statesmanlike': How do different PMs like their lecterns?

One Year To Go - Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Meghan Markle says black women are stereotyped as 'angry' in latest podcast

Daniel Hodgin won a share of £14,000 on The Chase in 2017

The Chase winner stole £53,000 from the bank accounts of dead people

Rishi Sunak is assembling his top team

Rishi keeps Hunt as Chancellor and brings Raab back after ousting 11 of Truss's team in first Cabinet reshuffle

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyones trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyone's trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes in his first speech as PM

President Biden appeared to be confused

President Biden appears to get lost in his own garden after White House event

Nick Ferrari spoke with Lord McLoughlin

'Give him a chance': Former Conservative Party Chairman Lord McLoughlin backs Rishi as PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pasta and vegetable oil are among the products seeing price rises well above the level of inflation

Price of pasta and vegetable oil soars 60 per cent as cost of shopping basket essentials rockets
Liz Truss farewells speech comp

Defiant Liz Truss stands aside saying 'brighter days are ahead' but refuses to apologise for chaos
A crime scene is in place in Henley Road

Man in 'joker mask' seen 'smashing through gardens' after two men killed in Ilford shooting
Rishi Sunak Becomes Leader Of The Conservative Party And UK's New Prime Minister

Disillusioned Tory members quit after Rishi Sunak made party leader

Mr Lerwill has been banned from owning a dog for five years

Male cross-dresser tries to have sex with dog in public

Anti-smoking campaigners have branded a council’s decision to rename a road after a cigarette brand "morally unacceptable"

Backlash from anti-smoking campaigners as Bristol road renamed after tobacco brand

Users can't send messages or see blue ticks on WhatsApp

WhatsApp down as millions struggle to access messaging service

Ford is reportedly set to scrap its Ford Fiesta

End of the Ford Fiesta: Company 'set to axe' Britain's most popular car after 46 years

A partial solar eclipse - when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun - will be visible on Tuesday morning

Partial eclipse to be visible across UK on Tuesday morning - when is it and how to watch

Tim Tough died whilst presenting his morning programme

'Legend' local radio DJ dies while presenting Suffolk morning show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

Robert Jenrick backs Rishi Sunak to succeed

'Sunak will be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader - he'll get us through tough times': Robert Jenrick
Richard Holden believes Sunak will unite his party and deliver for Britain

Sunak will unite us and fix the economy - making sure we deliver for everyone in the UK, writes Tory MP Richard Holden
Andrew Marr argues that Rishi Sunak could be the Tories last PM if they don't unite

If the Tories don't get behind Rishi this could be the last Conservative PM ever

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit