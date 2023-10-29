Horror as Nottingham ice hockey player dies in freak accident after 'throat slit by skate'

Adam Johnson has died in a freak accident. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

An ice hockey player playing for a British side has died in a horrifying freak accident after his throat was slit by a skate during a match on Saturday night.

The ice hockey match between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers was abandoned after Adam Johnson's injury.

Officials declared a medical emergency at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Saturday night when the Challenge Cup tie was stopped in the second period.

Johnson, 29, was rushed to hospital after receiving emergency treatment on the ice as other players formed a ring around him.

Protective screens were raised around Johnson as the 8,000-strong crowd left the arena.

Witnesses said that his throat was cut by a skate.

"Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency," the Nottingham Panthers said.

"Players are returning to the locker rooms."

Johnson was later confirmed to have died.

His mother Kari said: "I lost half of my heart tonight."

Nottingham Panthers said on Sunday morning: "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night."

'The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."

Johnson played at several ice hockey sides around Europe and North America, before joining the Nottingham Panthers in August this year.