Adam Peaty 'requires stitches after clash with Team GB teammate over ex-girlfriend joke'

5 September 2023, 06:09 | Updated: 5 September 2023, 06:21

Adam Peaty is said to have received stitches for a facial injury that he suffered during the fight
Adam Peaty is said to have received stitches for a facial injury that he suffered during the fight. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty is understood to have needed treatment for facial injuries after falling out with teammate Luke Greenbank over a jibe about his ex-girlfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fight is believed to have broken out after Peaty slapped Greenbank on the backside and made a comment about his teammate's girlfriend, according to the Sun.

Greenbank is said to have retaliated, leaving Peaty with a bloody face.

A source told paper: "It was absolute carnage. Peaty was being cocky and made a joke at Greenbank’s expense, before touching his backside.

"But his actions touched a real nerve for Greenbank and it got very heated. Peaty was left with a bloody face and needing treatment."

They added: “Those around them persuaded Peaty and Greenbank to shake hands and put the fight behind them.”

Coaches at Loughborough University, where the Team GB teammates were training, tended to Peaty after the incident.

The pair have previously competed together during Team GB relay races.

Greenbank, 25, is understood to be seeing Olympic gold medallist swimmer Anna Hopkin, who was previously in a relationship with Peaty.

Peaty is now dating Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly.

His spokeswoman declined to comment to the paper over the alleged clash.

