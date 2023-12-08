Adele reveals reason why she won’t be moving back to the UK - despite missing London

8 December 2023, 18:46

Adele has revealed the reason why she won't move back to the UK.
Adele has revealed the reason why she won't move back to the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Adele has revealed the reason she won’t move back to the UK after living in Los Angeles for seven years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The London-born singer, 35, moved to Los Angeles back in 2016 and despite waves of homesickness, it doesn’t look like she’ll be back moving back to her home country anytime soon.

In a recent interview she revealed one of the main reasons she loves LA is the weather, as she said she struggles with seasonal depression.

“I get really bad seasonal depression,” Adele told The Hollywood Reporter.

“So the weather is good for me. It is strange sometimes, because I’m very British.”

But the main appeal of LA is her freedom to roam around, she said.

“For anyone that has never been to LA, you assume it would be the opposite. But there are so many famous people here that they don't waste their time.”

She added: “Because it’s a bit harder for me to go out nowadays, what I love the most about L.A. is everyone goes to each other’s houses. I like that.”

The star previously said in an interview with British Vogue that she made the move to get better value for money, adding that she couldn’t afford the same type of house in London as she one she has in LA.

Read more: Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £20,000 to 'Britain's kindest plumber'

Read more: Rachel Riley and James Blunt among Elizabeth Line passengers stuck for hours after electrical cables damaged

But despite her love for her new home city, it’s not without drawbacks, she said.

She said her new song Hometown Glory makes her “very emotional”.

"I really miss London, but I miss the London from before all of this happened in my life."

"I wrote it the day after I went to my first-ever protest. In London, the UK, we were annoyed at Tony Blair because he was going to war with Iraq.

"It was like a million-people turnout in London, and we're marching, and I was 16, and me and my friend Olivia went. We made our placard, and it felt so powerful."

The singer also opened up about her relationship to Rich Paul, 41, after revealing last month that they had tied the knot.

“Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together.”

"Richard does [listen to my music], it drives me insane. And it's funny because in my car with my driver, he knows if my song comes on, he has to turn the radio, just turn it off. I don't like it at all.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line for nearly five hours yesterday

Network Rail chief admits 'service has gone backwards' after 'painful experience' being stuck on west London train

France Teacher Beheaded Trial

Six French teenagers convicted over Islamic extremist’s killing of teacher

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump but narrows restrictions on his speech

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops round up Palestinian men as UN warns aid operation ‘in tatters’

Cop28 flag

UN climate chief says ‘it’s go time’ to save planet as Cop28 talks ramp up

Starmer was heckled by protesters in Glasgow

Two charged after Keir Starmer heckled by Gaza protesters who claim Labour leader backs 'genocide'

Antonio Guterres

Gaza is at breaking point, UN chief warns

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu under scrutiny over remarks in new documentary

Bercow is a staunch critic of his former party

Ex-Commons speaker John Bercow brands Tories an 'absurd clapped-out spectacle of a non-government'

A rare white alligator

Extremely rare white alligator born at Florida reptile park

Brint Davy was called 'delusional'

Outrage as 'delusional' man, 41, gets parents to pay his rent from their pension and refuses to get job that's 'beneath him'
Kate was joined by William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate joined by Prince William and the children at her annual Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey

Pope Francis prayed at a statue of Mary near the Spanish Steps in Rome

Pope Francis makes first public appearances since becoming ill with bronchitis

Heavy rain is on the way

Heavy rain and strong winds to batter Britain as Met Office issues weather warnings across country

Alex Scott laughed off the comments made by Joey Barton.

Alex Scott breaks silence on Joey Barton after ex-Premier League star’s tirade about female pundits

France Notre Dame

Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Colour photograph of a portrait of Mao Zedong and the Chinese flag

Menu signed by Mao Zedong auctioned for a quarter of a million dollars

Omid Scobie has said the Dutch publisher of his book was sent an 'early copy' to get a head start on his translation efforts.

Omid Scobie admits 'uncleared text' of Endgame was sent to Dutch publishers who left in names in Royal 'racism' storm
Johnny Depp is among those to celebrate Shane MacGowan's life at his funeral

Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof among those to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan at singer's funeral
Alice Wood told officers to 'just shoot her' during her arrest, a court has heard.

Woman, 23, cried ‘just shoot me in the head’ during arrest after ‘killing boyfriend with car’ in party row, court hears
Denmark Vestager EU

Danish EU commissioner pulls out of race for top job at European Investment Bank

YE Top Photos Latin America & Caribbean 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

Aldi and Poundland are among the stores closing over Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Boxing Day 2023: Full list of shops staying closed over the festive period - including Aldi, Poundland and Home Bargains
Vladimir Putin hopes to serve a fifth term as President of Russia.

Vladimir Putin to stand for fifth term as Russian president next year

Apology; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott

NFL head coach apologises for using 9/11 hijackers in motivational speech

Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line four nearly five hours yesterday

Train driver who 'caused wire damage' that led to Elizabeth line chaos was 'drafted in due to strike', union claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's libel case over an article about his security arrangements will go to trial

Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules
Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'
The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit