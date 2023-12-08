Adele reveals reason why she won’t be moving back to the UK - despite missing London

Adele has revealed the reason why she won't move back to the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Adele has revealed the reason she won’t move back to the UK after living in Los Angeles for seven years.

The London-born singer, 35, moved to Los Angeles back in 2016 and despite waves of homesickness, it doesn’t look like she’ll be back moving back to her home country anytime soon.

In a recent interview she revealed one of the main reasons she loves LA is the weather, as she said she struggles with seasonal depression.

“I get really bad seasonal depression,” Adele told The Hollywood Reporter.

“So the weather is good for me. It is strange sometimes, because I’m very British.”

But the main appeal of LA is her freedom to roam around, she said.

“For anyone that has never been to LA, you assume it would be the opposite. But there are so many famous people here that they don't waste their time.”

She added: “Because it’s a bit harder for me to go out nowadays, what I love the most about L.A. is everyone goes to each other’s houses. I like that.”

The star previously said in an interview with British Vogue that she made the move to get better value for money, adding that she couldn’t afford the same type of house in London as she one she has in LA.

But despite her love for her new home city, it’s not without drawbacks, she said.

She said her new song Hometown Glory makes her “very emotional”.

"I really miss London, but I miss the London from before all of this happened in my life."

"I wrote it the day after I went to my first-ever protest. In London, the UK, we were annoyed at Tony Blair because he was going to war with Iraq.

"It was like a million-people turnout in London, and we're marching, and I was 16, and me and my friend Olivia went. We made our placard, and it felt so powerful."

The singer also opened up about her relationship to Rich Paul, 41, after revealing last month that they had tied the knot.

“Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together.”

"Richard does [listen to my music], it drives me insane. And it's funny because in my car with my driver, he knows if my song comes on, he has to turn the radio, just turn it off. I don't like it at all.”