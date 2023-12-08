Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £20,000 to 'Britain's kindest plumber'

James said Hugh and Anna gave his charity a £20,000 gift. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

Britain’s kindest plumber has received a £20,000 Christmas gift from Hugh Grant and his wife Anna.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Anderson, 55, who provides free plumbing work to elderly and disabled customers in need took to Twitter to announce the large sum had been given to him by the couple.

He said Hugh, 63, and Anna, 40, made the donation to his charity DEPHER.

He posted online: “After speaking privately to @HackedOffHugh and Anna Grant. I have permission to share their wonderful #Christmas gift to @Depheruk.

After speaking privately to @HackedOffHugh and Anna Grant

I have permission to share their wonderful #Christmas gift to @Depheruk

This wonderful and humbling donation of £20,000.00 will give hope to thousands of people, families and children, especially with the… pic.twitter.com/lbC3v6KZ6h — Depher cic uk (@Depheruk) December 7, 2023

“This wonderful and humbling donation of £20,000.00 will give hope to thousands of people, families and children, especially with the #CostOfLivingCrisis.

“They both have my lifetime of respect and love.”

The donation sparked a flood of messages from well-wishers with one commenting: “An incredibly generous donation that will do so much good in your hands. The difference this will make to people's lives.”

Read more: Rachel Riley and James Blunt among Elizabeth Line passengers stuck for hours after electrical cables damaged

Read more: Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'

James fixes pipes and boilers for vulnerable customers free of charge.

He first gained a following after a picture of his bill for £0 sent to a 91-year-old woman with acute leukaemia was posted online.

He has previously said he was motivated to halt his private work and set up the charity operation after seeing an elderly man poorly treated by another engineer.