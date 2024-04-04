The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller dies suddenly aged 60

4 April 2024, 15:17

Adrian Schiller has died aged 60
Adrian Schiller has died aged 60. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller has died suddenly at the age of 60.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Schiller was best known for his role as Aethelhelm in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom.

He also appeared in Death in Paradise and the dramas Victoria and The Musketeers.

Schiller was known for his theatre work too, starring in the play The White Factory at Marylebone Theatre last year and having appeared in The Lehman Trilogy in Australia at the start of 2024.

Scott Marshall Partners, who represented the star for over three decades, said in a statement: "He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.

"His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

"A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco."

Read more: Hannah Waddingham says being 'waterboarded for 10 hours' filming Game of Thrones left her with claustrophobia

Read more: Peter Andre, 51, and doctor wife Emily, 34, welcome third child as singer asks fans for help naming newborn

Adrian Schiller in Victoria
Adrian Schiller in Victoria. Picture: Alamy

Schiller's sister shared a post on X, saying: "I'm so sorry to let you all know that our beloved brother Adrian died suddenly at home yesterday.

"He had so many very dear friends - sorry to those of you who are learning about this here.

"We will say more about funeral and/or memorial plans in due course.

"For now, we’re taking things one step at a time, supporting Milena and Gabriel as best we can and trying to get our heads around the unimaginable."

Schiller in The Lehman Trilogy
Schiller in The Lehman Trilogy. Picture: Getty

Tributes have since flooded in for the star, with the National Theatre saying: "We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend, Adrian Schiller.

"Adrian was a wonderful actor, and the National Theatre had the pleasure of working with him throughout the breadth of his career.

"His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence within the company will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman said: "Absolutely gutted to hear about the sudden passing of #AdrianSchiller - the most wonderful actor, ally and mensch. So sorry to hear this news. May your memory be a blessing."

Schiller's family have since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Gabriel's Trust, intended to help support his son Gabriel and partner Milena.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jodie Fitzpatrick, 41, rescued the dog last year after he was abandoned at the seaside

Grandmother, 41, becomes first women in UK to be prosecuted for owning unregistered XL Bully under new laws

Police have given a 'devastating' update

Police investigating funeral home give 'devastating' update, after removing 35 bodies and ashes

Edward Putman

Lottery fraudster who robbed £2.5 million using fake ticket still has stolen money as he is released from prison

Piran Ditta Khan (l) found guilty of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005

Robbery mastermind who hid from justice for 17 years found guilty of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky

Somalian refugee 'strangles heavily pregnant girlfriend to death' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

Somalian man 'strangles heavily pregnant girlfriend to death' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

South Africa’s former parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrives at the magistrates' court in Pretoria, South Africa

Former South Africa speaker of parliament arrested on bribery allegations

Two military personnel stand underneath the flags of Nato alliance members during a wreath-laying ceremony at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato marks 75th birthday as Russia’s war in Ukraine gnaws at unity

People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Diplomatic crisis erupts between Poland and Israel after aid worker’s death

Luke Fleurs in action during a match between Supersport United and Richards Bay at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, South Africa, on January 22 2023

South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Drivers were caught in huge queues after a nearly 10-mile section of the M25 was closed

Drivers caught in huge M25 delays with section of motorway shut for 'seven hours' after Vauxhall Astra crash

Exclusive
Alan Duncan

Alan Duncan being investigated by Conservative Party after criticising fellow Tories for Israel support

Storm Kathleen is set to hit over the weekend

Storm Kathleen to hit Britain this weekend as 'danger to life' warning issued for 70mph winds and torrential rain

London Underground, London, UK.

Tube strikes called off after talks between union and TfL

A fire engine on fire after Russian drone strikes on a residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia launches deadly drone attack on Kharkiv

Croydon University Hospital

Police officers and patients treated for 'chemical exposure' as woman rushed to hospital after taking poison

A woman's inheritance was seized after being informed she had been overpaid her carer's allowance.

DWP seizes devastated woman’s £16,000 inheritance because she worked at supermarket while caring for mum

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former US president Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton reflects on post-White House years in upcoming memoir Citizen

Police are searching for a rapist targeting women in London

Hunt for 'serial rapist': Chilling CCTV shows moment man attacks lone woman as police fear he has struck before
Sir Alan Duncan has called for Lord Polak and Lord Pickles to be "removed from the Lords".

Sir Alan Duncan calls for Lord Polak, Lord Pickles and Tom Tugendhat to face repercussions over support of Israel
A partially collapsed building stands at a titled angle a day after a powerful earthquake struck in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan

Rescuers in Taiwan search for missing as earthquake death toll rises to 10

Two British women have been charged after a global monkey gang involved in torturing the animals was exposed

Two British women charged over monkey torture network where animals are killed for sexual thrills
Thousands of people across the United Kingdom will have access to trials that could revolutionise the diagnosis of Alzheimer's.

Thousands to be offered blood tests for Alzheimer’s in landmark UK trial

Nasa successfully crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid

Nasa's Dart mission to blast asteroid off course created debris that will smash craters into Mars
Footballers affair exposed by Ring doorbell

Premier League star dumped by wife after Ring doorbell exposes affair with glamorous model

Edward Courage (L) pushed two skiers to safety. Pilot Jerome Lovey died in the crash

Courage brewery heir pushes two brothers to safety as helicopter slides off mountain in horror avalanche crash
Higher temperatures and sunny spells have been forecast in parts of the UK.

Exact date temperatures to soar in the UK as warmest weather of the year to see parts of country hotter than Portugal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit