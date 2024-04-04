The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller dies suddenly aged 60

Adrian Schiller has died aged 60. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller has died suddenly at the age of 60.

Schiller was best known for his role as Aethelhelm in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom.

He also appeared in Death in Paradise and the dramas Victoria and The Musketeers.

Schiller was known for his theatre work too, starring in the play The White Factory at Marylebone Theatre last year and having appeared in The Lehman Trilogy in Australia at the start of 2024.

Scott Marshall Partners, who represented the star for over three decades, said in a statement: "He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.

"His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

"A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco."

Adrian Schiller in Victoria. Picture: Alamy

Schiller's sister shared a post on X, saying: "I'm so sorry to let you all know that our beloved brother Adrian died suddenly at home yesterday.

"He had so many very dear friends - sorry to those of you who are learning about this here.

"We will say more about funeral and/or memorial plans in due course.

"For now, we’re taking things one step at a time, supporting Milena and Gabriel as best we can and trying to get our heads around the unimaginable."

Schiller in The Lehman Trilogy. Picture: Getty

Tributes have since flooded in for the star, with the National Theatre saying: "We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend, Adrian Schiller.

"Adrian was a wonderful actor, and the National Theatre had the pleasure of working with him throughout the breadth of his career.

"His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence within the company will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman said: "Absolutely gutted to hear about the sudden passing of #AdrianSchiller - the most wonderful actor, ally and mensch. So sorry to hear this news. May your memory be a blessing."

Schiller's family have since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Gabriel's Trust, intended to help support his son Gabriel and partner Milena.