Peter Andre, 51, and doctor wife Emily, 34, welcome third child as singer asks fans for help naming newborn

By Christian Oliver

Peter Andre has welcomed his third child with wife Emily and is asking fans for help naming the child.

Andre, 51, announced the happy news on social media on Wednesday, snapping a picture of his wife breastfeeding their newborn daughter and a separate picture of himself holding the child's hand.

The Mysterious Girl singer already shares children Theo, eight, and Amelia, 10, with Emily, who is an NHS doctor.

Andre showed his "beautiful" newborn daughter "just minutes old", announcing: "We couldn’t be happier".

But amid the family's joy, Andre said: "Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help !"

Writing on Instagram, Andre wrote: "We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

The singer-turned-reality star continued: "Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

He also thanked "the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton" following the birth.

"You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.

"I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading," he concluded.

Andre also has a daughter Princess, 16, and a son Junior, 18, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Fans, well-wishers, and the couple's famous friends rushed to congratulate the pair on their news, and even suggest some names.

Amanda Holden wrote: "I’m so happy for you - Dylan… Robyn… Boys names are great for girls."

Peter Andre and Emily Andre attending the Butterfly Ball 2019 at Grosvenor House, June 13, 2019. Picture: Alamy

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins said: "Amazing news big congratulations!! I vote for Charlotte."

Model and television personality Christine McGuinness wrote: 'Congratulations', while Pixie Lotte said: "Eeee massive congratulations!!"

Safiyya Vorajee also wished the couple well: "Congratulations such a beautiful addition to a wholesome family x x

JLS star Oritse Williams wrote: "Congrats to you both. Gorgeous news. Chuffed for you."

Among those sending their well wishes was former Strictly Come Dancing star, Ola Jordan, TV star Vanessa Feltz, and former The Only Way Is Essex star, Amy Childs.

It comes after the couple announced their pregnancy news in October last year.