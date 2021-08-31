Afghanistan: Taliban fire gunshots into night sky to celebrate final US withdrawal

31 August 2021, 13:25

The Taliban celebrated the final withdrawal of US forces
The Taliban celebrated the final withdrawal of US forces. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Taliban fired weapons into the night sky to mark the final departure of US troops.

The militant group has seized control of Afghanistan after being deposed from power by America and US-backed forces in 2001.

Gunfire lit up the Kabul skyline as the new regime’s fighters celebrated the departure of the same military that overthrew them.

They waged a bloody insurgency against international troops and fought the globally-recognised government in a two-decade long campaign.

And despite the equipment and training on hand to the Afghan army, it crumbled in as Taliban militants swept across the country, leaving just Kabul airport under international control.

Read more: Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'

Read more: British forces prepare to launch air strikes against IS in Afghanistan

But with US forces having now left the airport, the Taliban took little time in declaring the withdrawal a victory.

“The last American occupier withdrew from (Kabul Airport) at 12 o'clock and our country gained its full independence, praise and gratitude be to God,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Footage shows bullet tracers fire out over the Afghan capital and Taliban leaders symbolically walked along Kabul airport, where more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from the new regime’s rule, to celebrate.

One Afghan, who is not being named to protect his security, told the PA news agency the Taliban were shooting into the sky until 3.30am.

"Firing began when US last airplane took off from airport... we didn't (sleep) because of gunshots," he said.

People in Kabul are already suffering from money, food and medicine shortages amid shop closures and border restrictions, he said.

"Some of them (are) selling their house items to get some food or medicines for his or her family," he added.

It is inaccurate to suggest the Taliban’s joy is replicated throughout Afghanistan’s ordinary citizens.

People who had hoped to be evacuated remain stuck there, including a number of Brits – estimated to be in the low hundreds by foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Raab said: "In terms of British nationals the number is in the low hundreds, we got 5,000 out."

Many of the remaining cases were "difficult, complicated" ones with undocumented individuals, or families where one member may not be eligible, he said.

He added the Government was now working with countries next to Afghanistan on a "workable route through" for UK nationals to flee the Taliban.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK has pledges to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees

Operation Warm Welcome: How 20,000 Afghan refugees will be settled in the UK
A vehicle is extracted from a hole on highway 26, near Lucedale, Mississipp

Two dead as road collapses in Mississippi after Hurricane Ida
XR Protesters are demonstrating against WWF

Extinction Rebellion protesters target WWF headquarters in latest demonstration
Boris Johnson has been previously criticised for taking a holiday as the Taliban advanced towards Kabul

PM on four-day trip with family as Brits remain stranded in Afghanistan
Extinction Rebellion blocked off part of London Bridge in a fresh demonstration

Extinction Rebellion blocks off part of London Bridge as climate protests continue
A barge damages a bridge that divides Lafitte, Louisiana, and Jean Lafitte, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida: Thousands could face weeks without power in Louisiana

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'
'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns
Met gender neutral uniforms 'pandering to multiple-binary nonsense'

Met gender neutral uniforms 'pandering to multiple-binary nonsense'
Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London