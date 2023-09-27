Aftermath of Iraqi wedding hall inferno which killed more than 100 revealed

27 September 2023, 13:29

Aftermath of blaze that tore through wedding in Iraq
Aftermath of blaze that tore through wedding in Iraq. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Heartbreaking footage shows the aftermath of an inferno inside a wedding hall that killed at least 114 people.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charred debris is all that remains after a firework display during the couple's first dance sparked a blaze that tore through the hall.

The blaze took place in the region of Nineveh on Tuesday evening and has left 150 more people hurt, including children and fears that the bride and groom are among the dead

A guest said that the bride and groom "were about to do a slow dance and then they lit up this thing for the dance which caught fire."

Phone footage shows the guests sitting calmly at dinner tables as music plays, while the flames lap up at a large chandelier behind them.

Suddenly the chandelier catches fire, and the blaze is thought to have spread quickly after that.

More than 100 people die in fire at wedding in Iraq aftermath

TV footage also shows the wedding hall, which is in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya, close to the city of Mosul, engulfed in flames.

The bride and groom can be seen on the dance floor at the outbreak of the fire in separate footage. They appear stunned by the sight of the burning debris. A local journalist said they were among the dead, although this has not been confirmed.

Bride and groom
Bride and groom. Picture: social media

Read More: Shocking video shows start of Iraq wedding disaster as fireworks ignite decorations before blaze breaks out, killing 114

Read More: Bride and groom among 100 killed during 'first dance' at Iraqi wedding after 'fireworks set off inside hall'

No official cause of the fire has been given yet, despite the firework footage.

Prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation and asked the country's interior and health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.

He said he had phoned the governor and "the Ministers of Interior and Health are directed to mobilize all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

The fire took place at a wedding
The fire took place at a wedding. Picture: Rudaw
An Iraqi girl with burns in her hand after the fire
An Iraqi girl with burns in her hand after the fire. Picture: Alamy

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said: "All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident."

The wedding hall was decorated with illegal, highly flammable cladding.

Officials said: "The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out."

Authorities warned the death toll from the fire could yet rise.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The girl was stabbed to death after a teenager tried to give her flowers

Girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon after teenage boy 'tried to give her flowers' on bus

Space Station

American and two Russians return to Earth after a year in space

Brits will get to bathe in 24C heat after Storm Agnes

Exact date UK to hit 24C in 'mini-heatwave' after Storm Agnes batters Britain

Susan Hall says she doesn't feel safe walking home at night

Susan Hall 'doesn't feel safe walking home at night and walks with keys between her fingers' as she calls for better policing
Germany Far Right Group Ban

German government bans far-right group which was targeting children

Armenia Azerbaijan

Ex-head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government detained by Azerbaijan

A protest against the development of the Rosebank oil and gas field in June 2023

Go-ahead for largest British oil field Rosebank sparks climate backlash

Iran Satellite

Iran has put imaging satellite in space, says minister

Netherlands Panda

Dutch crowds cheer as giant panda begins long journey to China

South Korea North Korea US

North Korea set to expel US soldier who entered illegally across border

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row

File photo of North Sea oil rigs

Largest untapped UK oil field approved for drilling to help 'secure energy independence', despite eco-activists' outcry

Russia Ukraine War

Russia accuses UK and US agencies of helping plan attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

A prime opportunity for film fans to scream "get out of ma swamp!", Airbnb's latest all-star getaway is set to send Shrek fans screaming.

'Get out of ma swamp!': Shrek's secluded swamp hut is now available to rent on Airbnb

Europe Climate Lawsuit

Six young people take on 32 European nations in climate change court case

Footage posted on social media from the scene of the incident shows a large emergency services response

Schoolgirl, 15, stabbed to death near bus stop in Croydon as teenager arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tory London Mayoral candidate tied herself in knots when grilled about 'liking' a tweet about Enoch Powell

Mayoral candidate Susan Hall brushes off liking tweet praising Enoch Powell saying any offence ‘wasn’t intended’
Mother-of-three ‘died of cardiac arrest’ after cold water immersion therapy

Mother-of-three ‘died of cardiac arrest’ after cold water immersion therapy

Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari Park

Mexican mother shields son from bear as it eats birthday picnic

Iraq Wedding Fire

Scores killed in blaze at Iraq wedding celebration ’caused by fireworks’

Susan Hall told LBC she wouldn't repurpose Ulez cameras for pay-per-mile driving in London

I 'give my word' there will be no pay-per-mile in London and I’d scrap Ulez expansion on day one, Susan Hall tells LBC
Footage posted on social media from the scene of the incident shows a large emergency services response

Police and paramedics surround Croydon bus amid reports 'a schoolgirl' has been 'stabbed'

CORRECTION Armenia Azerbaijan

Almost 200 Azerbaijani soldiers killed during Nagorno-Karabakh offensive

Fireworks set decorations on the ceiling alight, sparking the blaze that killed 100 people, including the bride and groom

Shocking video shows start of Iraq wedding disaster as fireworks ignite decorations before blaze breaks out, killing 114
In a move that's already dividing opinion, sauce connoisseur Heinz is set to launch a tomato ketchup-inspired pasta sauce.

An insult to Italy? Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce - and it's already dividing opinion
Iraq Wedding Fire

Wedding fire kills more than 100 people in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit