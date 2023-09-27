Over 100 killed in wedding fire in Iraq after 'fireworks set off inside during bride and groom's slow dance'

27 September 2023, 05:50

The fire took place at a wedding. Picture: Rudaw/Getty

By Kit Heren

At least 114 people have died and 150 are injured after a catastrophic wedding fire in Iraq.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The blaze, which took place in the region of Nineveh on Tuesday evening, is said to have been caused by fireworks that were set off inside.

A guest said that the bride and groom "were about to do a slow dance and then they lit up this thing for the dance which caught fire."

Footage shown by a local broadcaster, apparently shot by a guest, showed fireworks shooting up from the floor and setting a chandelier overhead on fire.

TV footage shows the wedding hall, which is in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya, close to the city of Mosul, engulfed in flames.

Read more: Huge fire tears through east London high-rise flat as 80 firefighters rush to the scene

Read more: Two children dead and four more fighting for life after huge house blaze

The fire took place at a wedding. Picture: Rudaw

The bride and groom can be seen on the dance floor at the outbreak of the fire in separate footage. They appear stunned by the sight of the burning debris. It was not clear if they were among those injured or killed.

No official cause of the fire has been given yet.

Prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation and asked the country's interior and health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.

He said he had phoned the governor and "the Ministers of Interior and Health are directed to mobilize all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

An Iraqi girl with burns in her hand after the fire. Picture: Alamy

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said: "All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident."

The wedding hall was decorated with illegal, highly flammable cladding.

People look at the aftermath of the fire. Picture: Getty

Officials said: "The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out."

Authorities warned the death toll from the fire could yet rise.

