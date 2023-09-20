Huge fire tears through east London high-rise flat as 80 firefighters rush to the scene

By Kit Heren

A large fire broke out at a flat in east London, with dozens of firefighters struggling to quell the blaze.

Shocking videos show huge flames engulfing the 14th-floor Shadwell flat, whose windows appear to have been blown out by the force of the blaze.

The fire brigade sent 80 firefighters to the 24-storey block, in eight fire engines, at around 11.15 on Wednesday morning. They said the fire was under control by 1.30pm.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is unclear if anyone was hurt. Local roads were closed and people were told to avoid the area.

The London fire brigade said: "Eight fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been tackling a fire on Hindmarsh Close in Shadwell.

"Most of a 14th floor flat in a 24-storey block of flats was alight.

"People in the area were advised to keep windows and doors closed. Road closures will remain in place in the area for the time being.

"The Brigade's 999 Control Officers received more than 65 calls about the fire.The Brigade was called at 1216 and the fire was brought under control by 1326.

"Crews from Shadwell, Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dockhead, Millwall and surrounding fire stations have been at the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Hindmarsh Close is in Cable Street, not far from the Tower of London. The block is not far from the Docklands Light Railway line.