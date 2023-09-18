Moment Dorset houses burst into flames after being struck by lightning

The fire tore through a house in Dorset. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Two terraced houses in a Dorset village burst into flames in the early hours of Monday morning after being struck by lightning.

Dramatic footage showed the blaze tearing through the properties in Corfe Mullen, near Poole and Bournemouth, amid the thunderstorms that hit the south of England overnight.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the houses were severely damaged. The fire brigade sent six crews. Firefighters were at the scene for more than five hours until 5.30am.

A spokesperson for Dorset Fire and Rescue service said: "We were called to Coronation Way, Corfe Mullen at 12.19am this morning after a lightning strike caused a significant fire in the roof space of two attached properties.

"Six fire crews attended, from Wimborne (x2), Poole (x2), Hamworthy and Ferndown, together with the aerial ladder platform from Westbourne and a support unit from Hamworthy [approx. 30 firefighters in total].

"Twelve breathing apparatus wearers used three hose reel jets and two main jets to bring the fire under control. Our stop was at 2.40am and we had left the scene by 5.30am".

They added that a crew would return to the scene for a reinspection in daylight on Monday morning.

"Thankfully no-one was injured and everyone was out safely when we arrived, but the two affected houses are badly damaged."

Storms hit much of southern England over the weekend.

Forecasters warned that homes and businesses "could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds" and flood water could cause a danger to life.

The Met Office said: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.