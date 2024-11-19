UK trains over 50k Ukrainian troops and pledges £7.5m in drone support as allies urged to unite on 1,000th day of war

By EJ Ward

Allies must "come together" to support Ukraine and prevent Vladimir Putin from achieving his aims, the Defence Secretary has urged, as Britain announces additional military aid for Kyiv on the 1,000th day of the war.

The UK will contribute £7.5 million towards new attack and surveillance drones, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement coincides with Russia’s ongoing invasion reaching its 1,000th day, amid growing concerns about a potential shift in US policy under Donald Trump, who has claimed he could end the war "in a day".

The UK’s £7.5 million investment will be channelled through the drone coalition, alongside £16 million in contributions from other allies, including £10 million from Germany, and £3 million each from Canada and Luxembourg.

This brings the total coalition fund to £67 million, with the UK providing £15 million overall, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: "The UK has stood side by side with our Ukrainian allies since day one of Putin's illegal, full-scale invasion - leading international support, training 50,000 recruits and supplying weapons, drones and other crucial military kit.

"1,000 days after Putin initiated his full-scale invasion, our commitment to Ukraine remains ironclad. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people will have our fullest support for as long as it takes.

"As we look towards a winter of continued Russian attacks on military and civilian targets, it is critical that international partners and allies come together to back Ukraine and ensure that Putin does not succeed."

On Wednesday, Parliament will consider the second reading of the Financial Assistance to Ukraine Bill, which will confirm a £2.26 billion loan from the UK to Ukraine for additional military equipment.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard will visit Operation Interflex on Tuesday, the UK’s military training programme for Ukrainian recruits, based in the east of England.

He will meet troops involved in the initiative, which has trained over 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers since the start of the Kremlin’s invasion in 2022, supported by instructors from 12 allied nations.

Pollard described the operation as a "perfect example of how we are working side-by-side with allies to bolster the security of Ukraine, which in turn boosts the security of Europe and the UK."

The UK has pledged to "double down" on its military support for Kyiv, with speculation that British-supplied missiles could be deployed by Ukrainian forces against targets deep inside Russia.

On Monday, the Government declined to confirm whether restrictions on the use of UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles would be relaxed but emphasised its "close co-operation" with the United States.

When asked by LBC's NIck Ferrari at Breakfast, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson refused to be drawn on the issue.

President Joe Biden has already approved the use of American-supplied weapons by Ukraine to strike Russian targets following sustained lobbying from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, according to reports, the White House has not yet authorised the use of Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, despite Biden’s shift in stance on other armaments.