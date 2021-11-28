Resident mocked after complaining air ambulance noise is 'inconsiderate'

28 November 2021, 19:51

The air ambulance was criticised by an irate resident
The air ambulance was criticised by an irate resident. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An air ambulance has shared how its staff were criticised by an irate resident who said the helicopter was waking people up while on its life-saving duties.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance tweeted a complaint sent in by an unnamed person who said their decision to fly overhead was "inconsiderate" and waking people up.

They added that they believed the helicopter was flying between two hospitals at 1,750ft at 4am, and now they would not be donating to their cause.

In response, the service tweeted: "We always try our best to be there for the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, but messages like this, really affect our team's morale.

"We are sorry the helicopter wakes people up at night, but it is not our intention to disrupt your evening, but rather save someone's life."

Read more: Blue Light Together: Prince William unveils landmark mental health support for 999 heroes

In response, one Twitter user suggested they should send a dry response back, explaining their life-saving work.

Another said: "What goes through people's heads when they write complaints like this?

"One day it could be them that need the air ambulance at 4am and needs to get them to hospital ASAP. I am sure at that point they won't be asking the pilot to avoid flying over houses so not to wake the locals!"

If the team's morale was hit by the resident's complaint, it appears to have been boosted by the response.

“We are genuinely overwhelmed by your kind replies. Sadly this isn't the first time we've had a complaint like this and it probably won't be our last, but it's reassuring to know you are there for us. Thank you for all your support.”

The service followed up with: “Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to message us, donate to us and even offer us a cup of tea if we land nearby.

“You've cheered us up immensely. For anyone wanting to support us, please visit our website.”

