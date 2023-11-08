Air fares could rise by £80 if King's Speech law to ban 'drip pricing' is introduced

8 November 2023, 07:51

A law banning 'drip pricing' will likely lead to a rise in air fares
A law banning 'drip pricing' will likely lead to a rise in air fares. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A law banning ‘drip pricing,’ the practice of adding charges later in the buying process, could add as much as £80 on to headline air fares.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government has announced the ban as part of the consumers’ bill announced in the King’s Speech - aimed at tackling ‘growing consumer harms’.

Drip pricing, where firms only advertise part of the price of a product upfront and reveal other charges later in the buying process, could be banned.

It would spell an end to airlines charging extra for luggage, seat selection, travel insurance or food and drink add-ons.

But it would mean headline fares would rise considerably, according to the government’s impact assessment.

The £80 additional cost is based on a median rise for adding extra luggage (£65) and booking specific seats (£15).

Read more: Tories 'not even pretending to govern anymore', Starmer says, as he labels King's Speech a 'new low'

Read more: Ministers hand out £70 million per year to get hundreds of thousands to quit smoking after tobacco ban announced

The practice of drip pricing is most common in the aviation, retail, entertainment and communication sectors.

Examples of drip pricing have included airlines inflating a topline fare with fees for luggage space, seat choice and printing out passes.

Consumer group Which? has described drip pricing as "an underhanded way of squeezing extra cash out of consumers" and "particularly concerning during a cost-of-living crisis, when it's more important than ever for shoppers to be able to stick to a budget".

The law, included in the King's Speech, will also take action against fake reviews and confusing labels, both of which make it harder for consumers to judge a product or a service.

It will make it harder for "unscrupulous" traders to trap people in subscriptions that they no longer want, a practice that currently cheats consumers out of £1.6 billion a year.

And it includes already announced powers allowing the Competition and Markets Authority to take action against bad business practices without needing lengthy court action.

The Bill is expected to deliver a consumer benefit of £9.7 billion over 10 years from stronger laws, new rights and more competition.

Between April 2020 and April 2021, 69% of UK consumers experienced problems with items or services that caused them stress, cost them money or took up their time, and are estimated to have carried a net cost of £54.2 billion.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: "Our competition and consumer protections are in desperate need of an upgrade, so it's good to see the Government moving forward with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, which should clamp down on harmful practices like fake reviews and drip pricing, while empowering the new Digital Markets Unit (DMU) to rein in anti-competitive behaviour by the biggest tech firms.

"However, efforts to increase competition in digital markets risk being undermined if the Government bends to lobbying from tech giants.

"The Government should resist calls that would let Big Tech weaponise the legal system to frustrate decisions by the DMU, and allow the regulator to focus on improving choice and lowering prices for consumers."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scene close to the blast

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly minibus explosion in Kabul

Palestinians flee

Palestinians flee on foot as Israeli troops battle Hamas inside Gaza City

Around 100 people suffered injuries on board the ship when it was caught in bad weather

Saga Cruise ship passengers 'texted families goodbye' as boat was battered by massive waves in Bay of Biscay

G7 foreign ministers

G7 nations announce unified stance on Israel-Hamas war

Hamas are booby trapping nurseries, an IDF spokesperson has said as forces close in on Gaza

Hamas leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, says IDF spokesperson

Police have released footage of how they tracked down Al Sino.

Horrifying moment knifeman, 43, kicks down door before fatally stabbing daughter’s father-in-law over wedding gifts row

Exclusive
The Lord Mayor's Show dates back to the 13th century, when King John allowed the ancient City of London to appoint its own Mayor and each newly-elected mayor has been making the same annual journey through the streets for over 800 years.

Uncovered: Secret eco-protesters plot to disrupt historic Lord Mayor's Show on Armistice Day

Police said reports to a counter-terrorism hotline have more than doubled.

Public urged to ‘stay alert’ during festive period as reports to counter-terror hotline more than double

The coroner leading the investigation into Johnson's death has called for neck guards to be worn.

‘Risk of future deaths’: Coroner calls for ice hockey neck guards to be mandatory after death of Adam Johnson

Japan G7 Foreign Ministers Blinken

G7 ministers seek unity on Israel-Hamas war and other global crises in Tokyo

Koreas Tensions

North Korea threatens ‘shower of shells’ in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflets

Imran Hussain has stepped down from the Labour front bench

Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain resigns over Sir Keir Starmer's stance on Gaza, as he calls for ceasefire

The government has announced £70 million for projects to help people stop smoking

Ministers hand out £70 million per year to get hundreds of thousands to quit smoking after tobacco ban announced

Alfie Lewis

Teenage boy stabbed to death outside Leeds school named as Alfie Lewis, as tributes pour in

Girls Aloud are set to get back together

Girls Aloud 'reunite for comeback' after 10 years with 'music video for new song already shot' and tour planned in 2024

Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘battling Hamas in the depths of Gaza City’

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Spain Politics

Police in Madrid clash again with protesters opposing Catalan separatists

Switzerland Blue Diamond

Blue diamond sells for more than £35m at Christie’s auction in Geneva

Sir Mark Rowley says police don't have the power to shut down the protest as it stands

Police will not ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day, Met chief says, as threshold for 'serious disorder' not met
Portugal Corruption

Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

John and Susan Cooper

British couple John and Susan Cooper die after staying next to room in Egypt hotel treated for bed bugs hours before
The dog was thought to have been an XL bully

Police shoot dead 'XL Bully' after dangerous dog 'mauls owner and attacks another person'

"Free Palestine" is graffitied across Rochdale's Cenotaph ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Credit: Twitter/@CallandDei63315

Rochdale Cenotaph is graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Neymar and his girlfriend were targeted

Neymar's fiancée's home broken into by robbers who tie up parents and steal bags, watches and jewellery
Grandson of Winston Churchill, Lord Nicholas Soames, speaks to Andrew Marr

Pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Weekend 'must go ahead', Winston Churchill's grandson tells LBC
Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona’s heirs win legal battle over use of trademark

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit