Air Force One and the Beast: How Joe Biden can travel during UK trip

Mr Biden can use Air Force One and the Beast to get around. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

US president Joe Biden will arrive in the UK aboard Air Force One on Wednesday.

But the specially-equipped Boeing is not the only high-tech vehicle Mr Biden has access to for the G7 summit in Cornwall this week.

Presidential visits to to the UK have shown the range of transport US leaders have access to - from their own helicopter to the Beast, a heavily armoured Cadillac that can protect its occupants from biochemical attack.

Here's a run down of the highly altered vehicles.

Air Force One

President Biden will arrive in a specially modified Boeing 747.

The planes can act as a mobile command centre in the event of an attack on the United States.

It has 4,000 square feet of floor space, including a Presidential suite with a large office and conference room, a medical suite that can be used as an operating room and two kitchen areas that can feed 100 people at a time.

Air Force One is a heavily modified plane for presidential transport. Picture: PA

The Seal of the President of the United States and the American flag are all visible on the outside of the plane.

For overseas trips, additional staff and security have been flown on an Air Force C-32, which is a modified Boeing 757.

The Beast

The President makes use of a large motorcade including a heavily protected Cadillac.

NBC reported the armoured vehicle, which is known as the Beast - a name first applied to ex-President Obama’s car in 2009 - weighs 20,000lbs (about 9 kgs).

It carries medical supplies, including the president's blood type.

The Beast during a previous presidential trip. Picture: PA

NBC said the armour is thought to be at least eight inches thick, with five-inch windows and doors as heavy as a 757 plane. Run flat tyres and a night vision system also feature.

It is sealed to protect the president against biochemical attacks and can emit a smokescreen, produce tear gas, unload an oil slick and electrify its door handles to stop attackers entering, the news outlet also said.

President Biden exits Marine One. Picture: PA

Marine One

The US president often travels with number of helicopters on overseas trips, either VH-3D Sea Kings or VH-60N White Hawks - which are known as Marine One when the president is on board.

The Marine One helicopter is fitted with communications equipment, anti-missile defences and hardened hulls.

Osprey helicopters, which can rotate its rotor blades forward to function more like a plane before twisting them back to hover - are also used on presidential trips.