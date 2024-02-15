Airbnb host 'sent pictures of guest with another woman to his wife' after he left bad review

15 February 2024, 02:05

The host allegedly sent CCTV footage of the man with another woman to his wife
The host allegedly sent CCTV footage of the man with another woman to his wife. Picture: Mississippi District Court

By Kit Heren

An Airbnb host is accused of sending a guest's wife images of him with another woman after he left a negative review.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shawn Mackey, who was renting a property in Memphis, Tennessee, from Pamela Fohler, said she tried to "extort" him after he said he wouldn't pay extra fees.

Ms Fohler is accused of sending security images of Mr Mackey taking another woman into the three-bedroom property to his wife.

Mr Mackey had rented the $567(£451) per night property for three nights from September 9 - September 11, 2022. He was planning to stay with three friends, and have more friends over for dinner.

He said he would not pay an additional £764 ($960) fee after being accused of bringing more people than previously agreed, and breaking two rules.

The rules banned smoking, vaping, having unregistered guests, parking in front of the garage doors, making excessive noise, swimming naked or urinating in the pool.

Mr Mackey told Ms Fohler that he and his friends would "take great care" of the property.

She told him to register anyone who came to the house and charged anyone who came, regardless of whether they would be staying.

The three-bedroom property was $567 a night.
The three-bedroom property was $567 a night. Picture: Mississippi District Court

Mr Mackey said that nine people as well as "maybe a few more" would be coming, and four or five of those would be staying over.

Ms Fohler wrote back: "Hello Shawn, we will be able to accommodate a max of 8 guests.

"This is due to the city restrictions and capacity at our home. I apologize we had not discuss [sic] the guest count tripling."

Mr Mackey did not reply, and she wrote back 45 minutes later to say that she had received complaints from neighbours.

Ms Fohler told him 15 minutes after that that he and his guests had to leave.

She wrote: "I am very sorry but you have violated the no party rule, disturbed my neighbors by cursing and yelling in the parking lot, and have unauthorized guests.

"I am asking you to leave now. I can't allow you to stay, I am sorry."

Mr Mackey left a negative review and asked for a £400 ($502) refund, which he was refused.

He said that he and his guests had not been too loud, and only one extra guest showed up.

The house had a capacity of up to nine guests
The house had a capacity of up to nine guests. Picture: Mississippi District Court

Mr Mackey claimed that Ms Fohler wrote to him threatening to send pictures of him with another woman to his wife.

The message said: "Hello Shawn, hope you are well. Sorry it took so long to get the photos you requested together to show your stay at our home.

"But I had faith, was driven by integrity, so I committed to get these posted for you and Airbnb. Photo at 3:16 AM is especially notable.

"Should I forward the photos and videos to [Mackey's wife] Teresa, or will you?"

She then allegedly threatened to post the large video files on YouTube before emailing the images to Mr Mackey's wife, making the subject line "nice bag".

The email read: "I love your bag, where'd you get it?"

The lawsuit claims that Mr Mackey's "marriage has suffered as a result", and accuses Ms Fohler of causing him "extreme emotional distress", "public humiliation", and "mental anguish".

Ms Fohler filed a counterclaim in December and denied reaching out to Mr Mackey's wife.

She has submitted a move to dismiss, while Airbnb submitted one to require arbitration between the parties.

Mr Mackey has until February 21 to reply.

