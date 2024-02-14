Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to break silence on 'controlling' allegation at Red Bull F1 car launch

14 February 2024, 16:44 | Updated: 14 February 2024, 16:49

Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner
Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Christian Horner is due to attend Red Bull's Formula One car launch - his first fully public outing since his grilling over a "controlling behaviour" complaint.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Horner, who has completely denied the claim, will attend the Milton Keynes do on Thursday morning.

He will be quizzed by the press as he fight for his future in the team, but it's expected his answers will be limited for legal reasons.

It is his first appearance in front of reporters since he was questioned by a lawyer for eight hours on Friday. He was pictured at Silverstone with teammates on Tuesday.

Horner has overseen repeat success at Red Bull, with the team having become dominant in the sport with the best car on the circuit and Max Verstappen behind its wheel.

Read more: Geri Halliwell fears 'fairytale life will unravel' as Christian Horner's Red Bull F1 future undecided

Horner's wife, former Spice Girl Halliwell, is standing by him.

The couple met in 2009 through then-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone and married six years later.

A source has told Closer the attention on his case has left "her fairytale life in tatters".

"Obviously this has been a hellish time for Geri and she's been in a state of absolute turmoil – trying to hold it together for the kids while quietly crumbling inside," they said.

Read more: Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'

She is said to be worried about the toll it will take on the pair and is worried the case won't be resolved for years.

"She says she feels like she’s in a living nightmare and is absolutely terrified about how things could unravel," the source added.

Read more: Geri Halliwell in 'floods of tears' as husband Christian Horner faces Red Bull investigation over 'inappropriate behaviour'

It has been reported previously that she has been left in "floods of tears" and leaned on fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham for help.

No decision has been made on Horner's future and it is thought it will not be resolved until the 2024 F1 season starts in Bahrain at the end of the month.

