Al Pacino, 83, splits from girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, just three months after welcoming baby boy

Al Pacino has split from his girlfriend three months after the pair welcomed a son together.

Pacino's ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, filed for full physical custody of their three-month old son, Roman.

Legal documents filed in LA added that she wants the 83-year-old actor to have "reasonable visitation", The Blast reported, having seen the documents.

The pair were believed to have been romantically linked since April 2022, welcoming their son on June 6 this year.

Alfallah said she was willing to grant joint legal custody, meaning Pacino would have a say on things such as education, religion and medical treatment, according to the outlet.

A document titled "voluntary declaration of parentage" is also understood to have been added, which Alfallah and Pacino both signed six days after having their child.

A third-party witness also signed the declaration, confirming the actor is the biological father of the child.

The court documents showed that Alfallah is requesting that Pacino pay for her legal fees. A specific amount of child support was not stated.

In California, the court must establish both the child's parents and their incomes before ordering child support.

Stan Rosenfield, a rep for Pacino, told The US Sun: "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman."

Pacino already has three children. He had twins with Beverly D'Angelo and a daughter with Jan Tarrant.

Meanwhile, Alfallah was previously in relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.