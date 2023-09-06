The Rolling Stones unveil new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ in first release of original music in 18 years

The Rolling Stones have announced their first album of original music since 2005. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Rolling Stones have confirmed a new album is on its way in their first release of original material since 2005.

Titled ‘Hackney Diamonds’, the album is set to be released on October 20, after the launch of the first single ‘Angry’.

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Sir Mick Jagger made the announcement at an event in Hackney on Wednesday.

"Ever since Charlie's gone, it's been different, he's number four. Of course he's missed," Richards said.

He said Steve Jordan is set to fill former bandmate Charlie Watts’ place after he passed away in 2021.

Richards said they have known his replacement Jordan from "way back" and that he took on Watts' previous role throughout their tour this summer.

He added of their late bandmate: "He’s missing, of course he’s missed incredibly, but thanks to Charlie we have Steve Jordan [the drummer] who was his recommendation if anything should happen to him.

"He’s been a friend of ours so he was a natural progression, it would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing."

Describing the details of the new album, Sir Mick said: "The album has 12 tracks. Most are with Steve, but two are tracks we recorded in 2019 with Charlie."

Watts died in 2021, aged 80, after battling throat cancer.

The band announced their first studio album in 18 years. Picture: Alamy

Sir Mick said 23 tracks were cut from the first draft of the album before they decided on the final 12 to include.

The album’s first single, Angry, premiered at the event at Hackney Empire in east London.

Lady Gaga is set to feature on the album, and Sir Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are also rumoured to appear.

The band’s last album came out in 2016, named Blue & Lonesome, which featured blues covers.

Explaining the seven year gap since their last release of music, Sir Mick said: “We've been on the road most of the time, maybe we were a bit too lazy, but then we said, 'let's put a deadline’.”

He added: "I don't want to be big headed but we wouldn't have put this album out if we hadn't really liked it. We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves.

"We are quite pleased with it, we are not big headed about it, but we hope you all like it."

Original band member and bassist for the Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman, also features on the album.