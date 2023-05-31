Al Pacino, 83, expecting child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, who’s 8 months pregnant with actor’s 4th kid

31 May 2023, 06:32 | Updated: 31 May 2023, 06:33

Noor Alfallah, 29, is expecting a child with the Scarface actor
Noor Alfallah, 29, is expecting a child with the Scarface actor. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Al Pacino, the renowned actor known for his roles in iconic films such as "The Godfather" and "Scarface," has surprised fans with news of impending fatherhood at the age of 83.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been together since April 2022 but some reports say they've been dating since the onset of the covid pandemic
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been together since April 2022 but some reports say they've been dating since the onset of the covid pandemic. Picture: Alamy

The shock announcement came on Tuesday, as Pacino revealed that his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant.

Having been in a relationship since April 2022, the couple's news has taken many by surprise.

According to TMZ, Noor is now in the final stages of her pregnancy and could give birth at any moment.

A representative from Pacino's team confirmed that the Oscar winner's girlfriend, who is 53 years her baby partner's junior, is expected to give birth any day.

With the baby's arrival, Pacino's family will expand further. He is already a father to three children, two with Beverly D'Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.

However, the impending birth with Noor will undoubtedly add a unique chapter to his life, as he will be 100 years old by the time the child graduates from high school.

Noor Alfallah, who previously dated legendary musician Mick Jagger in 2017, works in the film industry herself. She studied film at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and obtained a master's degree in Film and TV producing from UCLA.

She has made a name for herself as a producer, contributing to films such as "Billy Knight," "Little Death," and "Brosa Nostra."

This will be Pacino's fourth child
This will be Pacino's fourth child. Picture: Getty

Interestingly, Pacino's long-time best friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro also welcomed a child late in life. At the age of 79, De Niro recently revealed in a surprising interview that he had become a father once again.

Details about the baby, including the gender and the identity of the mother, have not been disclosed.

The news of Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's pregnancy has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans expressed their support and congratulations, others expressed surprise and concern over the significant age gap between the couple.

Twitter users commented on the situation, with some finding it strange or inappropriate, while others acknowledged the autonomy of the individuals involved.

This pregnancy revelation comes after an amusing online debate comparing the young looks of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. The discussion, initiated by a Twitter poll, garnered significant attention and even made its way to morning segments on Fox News. The results of the poll showed an even split in preferences between the two actors, with fans passionately defending their choices.

Further details about Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's expected child have yet to be revealed. As fans eagerly await more information, this unique chapter in Pacino's life continues to capture the interest and curiosity of both supporters and the general public alike.

