‘You’re not really allergic’: Alan Carr sparks outrage after stuffing coriander into allergic woman’s mouth as ‘joke’

12 June 2023, 15:18

The Chatty Man presenter has faced backlash.
The Chatty Man presenter has faced backlash. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

An allergy campaigner hit out at the comedian after he forced coriander into an allergic woman’s mouth because he didn’t believe she was allergic.

Alan Carr has faced backlash from a woman who lost her daughter to a fatal allergic reaction after an interview he had with Charlotte Edwardes, a journalist for the Guardian, published her interview with the Chatty Man presenter in May.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse’s, 46, daughter died aged 15 after she suffered an allergic reaction to sesame in a Pret A Manger sandwich.

Ms Ednan-Laperouse then read about the comedian’s refusal to believe one of his own team members had an allergy coriander, sparking fury in the now-campaigner.

Mr Carr's staff member was picking bits of coriander out of her salad, but in disbelief at her behaviour, he stuffed the coriander into the allergic woman’s mouth, refusing to believe she had an allergy, Ms Edwardes said.

“See!”, he told her. “You’re not really allergic. If you were, you’d be dead by now.”

Charlotte, documenting the incident, said his ‘joke’ was followed by roars of ‘witch-like’ laughter.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

It was reported he stuffed coriander into the woman's mouth after she said she was allergic to it.
It was reported he stuffed coriander into the woman's mouth after she said she was allergic to it. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Rod Stewart banned by wife from meeting ‘dear friend’ Donald Trump because of his ‘disgraceful’ views on women

Read more: Brit arrested while climbing 555-metre skyscraper in just shorts and without safety ropes

But Ms Ednan-Laperouse is all too aware of the devastating consequences an allergy like can have and has now hit out at the comedian after coming across the interview.

She told The Mail on Sunday: “'It is really depressing that in this day and age we have to point out that food allergies are not funny. We are contacted by families who have lost loved ones from food allergy and the conversations we have, I can promise, are anything but funny.

"More people have food allergies than ever before, and they disproportionately affect children.

"Almost any food including coriander can trigger an allergic reaction. It is, potentially, incredibly dangerous of Alan Carr to feed someone – as a joke – with food they might be allergic to. It is also irresponsible of The Guardian to repeat and trivialise his behaviour.

"Far too many children grow up dealing with the ignorance that belittles their condition and fuels bullying in the school playground.

"If Alan would like to meet families who have suffered this way, we would introduce him to the reality of how difficult living with food allergies is. He would not find it funny."

The 46-year-old set up The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation with her husband after their daughter died and even fought for Natasha’s Law, which now means food retailers must display the full list of ingredients and allergens on all items.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vatican Climate Protest

Vatican court convicts climate activists of damaging ancient statue

Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Pakistan Russia Oil

Pakistan welcomes first shipment of discounted crude from Russia

Russia Day of Russia

Putin uses public holiday to praise patriotic feelings

Laurence Fox is running to replace Boris Johnson in Parliament

Laurence Fox to run for MP in Boris Johnson's former constituency

Average mortgage rates have risen further

Homeowners brace for 'big mortgage reset' after average rates rise again

Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground

Golfer tackled to ground by security after racing onto green to spray champagne over Canadian Open winner

Road collapse

Part of I-95 road collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are on the way for parts of the UK

Amber weather warning issued issued for thunderstorms as UK is hit with torrential downpours

Mumbai weather

Indian and Pakistani coastal areas braced for severe cyclone

The bodies of Josh, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex

Tributes paid to parents of four children killed at home near Lewes as man, 64, appears in court charged with murder

Nicola Sturgeon released a statement saying she knew 'beyond doubt' that she had not broken the law

Humza Yousaf 'sees no reason' to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from SNP after her arrest as she maintains innocence

Donald Trump and Rod Stewart have known each other for decades, the singer said.

Rod Stewart banned by wife from meeting ‘dear friend’ Donald Trump because of his ‘disgraceful’ views on women

Man climbing skyscraper

British man detained after climbing to 72nd floor of Seoul skyscraper

Lori and George Schappell are conjoined twins

'He brings a book to read': Conjoined twin explains how she has sex despite sharing a head with her brother

Silvio Berlusconi

Obituary: Three-time Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flax Street in Stoke on Trent where the two children were found dead

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 7, and boy, 11, found dead in Stoke-on-Trent
Thousands of passengers' flights have been disrupted

Fury as holidays ruined for 15,000 Easyjet passengers, as airline axes more than 100 Gatwick flights amid stormy weather
PC Fox detains the youth in the street in east London

Moment off-duty police officer tackles knife-wielding youth targeting people for their phones in east London
George King-Thompson was arrested on the Lotte World Tower

Brit arrested while climbing 555-metre skyscraper in just shorts and without safety ropes

Rishi Sunak hits back at Boris Johnson amid Tory honours row

'Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish:' Boris Johnson hits back as Tory honours meltdown descends into civil war
Ricky Gervais has been sent death threats

Ricky Gervais 'sent death threats and security beefed up' ahead of UK tour

Australia Bus Crash

Driver charged after bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10

Harry Potter 'lived' in the house in the fictional town of Little Whinging

'We own the Harry Potter house - and fans dressed as wizards knock on our door all day, all night to act out scenes'
Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
Yair Lapid

Israel’s opposition leader gives evidence at Netanyahu’s corruption trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit