Rod Stewart banned by wife from meeting ‘dear friend’ Donald Trump because of his ‘disgraceful’ views on women

Donald Trump and Rod Stewart have known each other for decades, the singer said. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Sir Rod Stewart was instructed by his wife to stay away from the former US president because of the stories that emerged about his views towards women.

The Maggie May singer was told by his wife, Penny Lancaster, 52, to stay away from Donald Trump after years of friendship between the pair.

The singer and former US president have known each other for decades, as they both live in the Palm Beach area of Florida and have attended social events together over the years.

But the 78-year-old opened up in an interview with Scottish Field magazine about how he had to cut ties with the long-time neighbour because his wife thought his views on women were a “disgrace.”.

In the interview he said: “I used to go to his Christmas party and the balls he held but my wife said ‘no’.

“There was stuff he was coming out with, what he was saying about women he had known in the past, and Penny said ‘you’re not going - he’s a disgrace’.”

In 2005, Donald Trump was heard boasting to TV host Billy Bush about how he tried to have sex with a married woman.

In 2016, during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, a tape that emerged of the former president made headlines after the bragged about grabbing women by the genitals.

Rod Stewart and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Picture: Getty

Back in 2018, Sir Rod addressed his friendship with Mr Trump in an interview, he said: “Let me just clear up the situation. I’ve known Trump for a long time. I’ve done concerts for him in his casinos. I live probably three-quarters of a mile down the road from him on the beach in Florida.

“He’s always been extremely nice to me. He’s let my friends use his golf course for nothing, and I’ve had no problems with him at all.

“Is he a great president? Nah. I think his moral compass is way off. But on the other hand the country’s doing extremely well, although I believe part of that was down to president Obama – the country was starting to do great anyway, he’s just carrying it on.

“But we’ll see with the mid-term elections. It does seem like the walls are closing in on my dear friend.”

Mr Trump received the verdict in May that the had been found liable for the sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll back in 1996 –facing an order to pay $5m in damages, which he has recently requested a reduction of.

Last week it was also announced he had been indicted for the second time over a federal investigation into classified documents.

Mr Trump is in the running to be the Republican Party's candidate for president in the 2024 election campaign.