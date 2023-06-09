Breaking News

Donald Trump kept classified documents about US and allies' vulnerabilities to attack, indictment shows

9 June 2023, 19:32 | Updated: 9 June 2023, 19:58

Donald Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence
Donald Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump kept classified documents that detailed the vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, according to unsealed documents.

President Trump is facing 37 felony counts that relate to retaining classified information, obstructing justice and false statements.

Mr Trump has become the first former US president to face federal charges, which include obstruction and a violation of the Espionage Act relating to his supposed illegal retention of national defence information at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Prosecutors claim the former president could have put US national security at risk.

The FBI seized documents containing information about the country's nuclear programme and the weapons capabilities of the US and other foreign powers, and"the potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack" at Mar-a-Lago.

Documents stored in Donald Trump's bathroom
Documents stored in Donald Trump's bathroom. Picture: Alamy

These documents were kept in Mar-a-Lago for more than a year, where they were stored in a ballroom, a bathroom, an office and a bedroom, prosecutors claim.

Some 150 staff members work at the club.

Mr Trump also allegedly showed documents to others. Prosecutors claim he was personally involved in moving boxes of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago.

The former president earlier posted on his social media platform that he has been summoned to federal court in Miami next Tuesday.In a video posted shortly after the announcement, he slammed the "corrupt Biden Administration", accusing them of election interference.

The indictment comes as Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, made an agreement to plead guilty to several federal charges.

Mr Trump will have a mug shot and fingerprints taken when he attends court, NBC reported, but the photograph will not be made public.

Mar-a-Lago was investigated by the FBI in a raid last August related to an investigation into whether he took classified documents from the White House.

The Justice Department searched his property in Florida and seized 11,000 documents.Some 100 of these documents were marked as “classified” while others were marked as “top secret” – the removal and holding of such documents at an unauthorised location is illegal.

Mr Trump added in an online post: :This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"

