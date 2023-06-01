Trump 'wants to reduce killing and bloodshed on both sides' in Ukraine, former US diplomat says

US News sources say Donald Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to be the next US President. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Former President Trump's desire to reduce bloodshed and pursue a peace deal in Ukraine raises questions about his commitment to ongoing financial and military support.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In an interview with Nick Ferrari, Woody Johnson, the former United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, discussed the extent of former President Trump's commitment to providing financial and military support to Ukraine.

Johnson suggested that Trump's focus is on achieving peace and reducing bloodshed.

Ferrari raised concerns about the ongoing chaos in Ukraine and questioned Trump's dedication to offering both financial and military aid.

Johnson responded, "That's something that he'll have to decide at the moment. But you know, particularly in Ukraine, I think his idea is getting out. He wants to reduce the killing and the bloodshed. He said that over and over. And so I don't think he's going to commit to anything like that until he gets in."

Read more: Putin says Moscow drone attack an attempt by Ukraine to 'provoke' and 'scare' Russia - but Kyiv denies involvement

Read more: Ron DeSantis enters US presidential race in bid to beat Trump to Republican nomination

Mr Trump is currently the frontrunner in the bid to win the nomination for the Republican Party. Picture: Getty

Pressed further, Ferrari inquired whether this means leaving Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to rely solely on other Western partners for support.

Johnson explained, "I think that's to be determined. His stated objective is to reduce and eliminate the bloodshed, the horrible bloodshed that's occurring in Ukraine right now. On both sides."

The former diplomat said he though Trump would prioritise avoiding further bloodshed and the expenditure of US dollars. Stating, "I think that's his number one goal, is to reduce the bloodshed on both sides. And so he'll probably hold to that position until he decides to change it, whether as President or not."

Read more: Donald Trump receives ‘cease and desist’ letter from Village People over use of band's music in campaign rallies

Read more: Fresh Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least three people

President Zelenskyy has forged close ties with many world leaders since the war in Ukraine began. Picture: Getty

The conversation comes as Russian forces began June with a fresh aerial bombardment of Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least three people and wounding others, authorities said.

Following up on a reported 17 attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, mostly using drones, Russian forces hit the capital in the early morning with ground-launched missiles, damaging apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and a car.

Kyiv City Administration reported three people were killed, two children among them, and 10 people were wounded. The casualty toll was the most from one attack on Kyiv in the past month.

As the situation in Ukraine remains volatile, the intentions and actions of former President Trump regarding financial and military support continue to be subjects of speculation.

The quest for peace and the reduction of bloodshed appears to shape his approach, leaving room for potential shifts in strategy in the future.