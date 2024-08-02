Police hunting eight people after 'mob' protesting at Aldershot migrant hotel 'hurl racial abuse' and 'throw objects'

By Charlie Duffield

Police are searching for eight people after a mob were seen hurling racial abuse and throwing objects a hotel housing migrants amid a protest in Aldershot.

Hampshire Police said that a minority of the 200 who protested outside the Potters International Hotel were involved in the disturbance on Wednesday evening.

The police have shared photos of the eight people being searched for.

The protest took place following several outbursts of unrest nationwide, after three girls were killed in Southport on Monday.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana appeared in court earlier, charged with three counts of murder and ten of attempted murder.

Eight other children and two adults were also seriously injured.

According to a police and crime commissioner (PCC) the protest in Aldershot descended into a "mob-type" scene, with one officer sustaining a minor injury.

Appealing for witnesses, a Hampshire Police spokesman said: "Investigations are under way today to take action against those who sparked disruption in Aldershot"

He said: "The majority of attendees gathered in a peaceful manner".

Yet a minority "got involved in criminal activity, throwing objects and subjecting people to racial abuse".

Police have made no direct links between the disruption in Aldershot and the Southport attack.

Alex Baker, Labour MP for Aldershot, said the situation had been "exacerbated" by people from outside the community.

Posting on Twitter, she wrote: "There is no justification for disorderly behaviour and these scenes do not represent Aldershot and Farnborough.

"We all support our shared right to peacefully protest, but we will not stand for people coming to our towns determined to stir up trouble and divide our community."

Anyone with information on the eight people pictured by Hampshire Police have been urged to contact the force online or call 101, with the reference number 44240326041.