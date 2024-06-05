Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show amid preparations for Rust shooting trial

Alec Baldwin has announced that he and his family are to be the subject of a new reality TV show.

The actor, 66, his yoga instructor wife Hilaria and their seven children, will star in the show which will be produced by US network TLC and “coming in 2025”.

The announcement comes as Baldwin prepares for his involuntary manslaughter trial over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of western film Rust in October 2021.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Baldwin and his wife introduce themselves with a joke about their large family.

Hilaria tells the camera: “We have an announcement to make."

Looking concerned, Baldwin replies: “Good God no,” which prompts his wife to reassure him: “No, definitely not, we’re done having kids.”

The teaser shows clips of the family running around their home and posing for family photographs.

Baldwin tells the camera: “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.

“Home is the place we love to be most.”

The clip concludes with the parents and their children on the sofa, saying in unison: “We are the Baldwins. And we’re coming to TLC.”

The couple married in July 2012 and welcomed their first child in August 2013.

The news comes just weeks after it was revealed that Alec will go to trail for manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, as a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Baldwin will stand trial as scheduled from July 9, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a prop gun he was holding went off, killing Ms Hutchins.

The US star will face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted after trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

This was the sentence Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed received after a jury found her guilty of the same charge. Her defence lawyer has filed an appeal notice.

Hilaria was at the centre of a storm in 2020 when it was revealed she had faked her Spanish heritage.