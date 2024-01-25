Alec Baldwin makes bold demand after being charged with manslaughter over movie set death

By StephenRigley

Alec Baldwin has responded to the new involuntary manslaughter charge against his be demanding a "speedy trial" in a bid to 'minimize public vilification.'

The actor, 65, has been ordered to appear before a judge in New Mexico after prosecutors indicted him for a second time over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the 'Rust' movie set in October 2021.

Court documents filed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said: "Mr Baldwin is entitled to a fair and speedy disposition of the charges to minimise public vilification and suspicion and to avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after lengthy delays in prosecution."

He has also demanded the New Mexico District Attorney "preserve all evidence" related to the case, and produce a written list "of all witnesses which the prosecutor intends to call at the trial".

Baldwin may not need to physically travel to New Mexico for his February 1 court date, as he has the option to show up via phone or video conference.

He was handed the new charges of involuntary manslaughter through negligent use of a firearm last week, similar charges that he previously faced before they were dropped last year.

Baldwin insists that he was under the impression the gun he was handed on the movie set was a prop gun loaded with blanks.

He claims to have never pulled the trigger, and said the gun fired a live round unexpectedly when he pulled the hammer back and released it, ultimately killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director.

However, new expert examination cast doubt on the actor's account.

New forensic tests concluded he would have had to have pulled the trigger to fire the live round.

The new report stated: "Given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."

Prosecutors have countered that Baldwin should have personally checked that the gun was not loaded with live ammunition, despite such ammo already being banned on movie sets. F

Following the second set of charges, his attorneys Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas said in a statement they "look forward to our day in court."

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.