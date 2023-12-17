British teenager Alex Batty spends first night in UK as police to interview him to piece together missing six years

17 December 2023, 09:52

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.
Alex Batty has now returned to the UK. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

British teenager Alex Batty has spent the night in the UK after being located in France six years following his disappearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex, who was found in France six years after going missing in 2017, was met by a family member at Toulouse airport before returning to the UK earlier on Saturday, police added.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle, of Greater Manchester Police, told reporters at the force's headquarters on Saturday: "It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years.

"Earlier today, Alex met with a family member alongside Greater Manchester Police officers at Toulouse airport before heading back to the UK.

"This moment was undoubtedly huge for him and his loved ones, and we are glad that they have been able to see each other again after all this time."

Police have yet to establish whether a criminal investigation will be opened into his disappearance.

Officers will interview him to try to work out what happened over the six years he was missing.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle added: "Speaking with him [Alex] at a pace that feels comfortable to him will ultimately determine how this case is progressed, and whether there is a criminal investigation to ensue.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle speaking to the media about British teenager Alex Batty at Greater Manchester Police Force Headquarters in Manchester.
Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle speaking to the media about British teenager Alex Batty at Greater Manchester Police Force Headquarters in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

"Our continued focus is supporting Alex and his family, in partnership with other local agencies - to ensure that they are safe, their wellbeing is looked after, and his re-integration with society is as easy as possible.

"We are yet to fully establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, but no matter what, we understand that this may be an overwhelming process.

"He may now be six years older than when he went missing, but he is still a young person."

Greater Manchester Police will not comment "at this time" on what Alex Batty was doing while abroad, as the force has not yet received a statement from the teenager.

His grandmother, Susan Caruana has spent years waiting to be reunited with Alex.
His grandmother, Susan Caruana has spent years waiting to be reunited with Alex. Picture: Alamy

His grandmother, Susan Caruana has spent years waiting to be reunited with Alex. The two managed to talk over the phone earlier this week.

His grandmother and legal guardian, Ms Caruana previously said she "can't wait" to see him when he returns.

Ms Caruana, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, added on Friday: "I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

"I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can't wait to see him when we're reunited.

"The main thing is that he's safe, after what would be an overwhelming experience for anyone, not least a child.

"I would ask that our family are given privacy as we welcome Alex back, so we can make this process as comforting as possible."

It is thought Alex had been living an "alternative" lifestyle with his mother, then 38, and grandfather, then 59, across Spain, Morocco and France while he was missing at 11-years-old.

French assistant public prosecutor Antoine Leroy said Alex did not describe the group in the mountains as a "sect" but was instead "talking of a spiritual community".

He continued: "The mother experienced a sort of fear of solar panels, so they were travelling from house to house with solar panels.

"They only used car-sharing, they didn't have their own vehicle."

Mr Leroy added: "What I'm describing is what happened in Morocco, in Spain and in France - it was always the same way of living."

Alex, who has been missing since 2017, left his mother and their 'spiritual community' in France's Pyrenees mountains after she told him they had to go to Finland.

Is is thought Alex had been living an "alternative" lifestyle with his mother and grandfather.
Is is thought Alex had been living an "alternative" lifestyle with his mother and grandfather. Picture: PA

After leaving his mother, Alex then spent four days walking before being found by a delivery driver. Police said Alex walked at night and slept during the day before he was found walking along in the rain in the foothills of the Pyrenees early on Wednesday morning.

His mother, Melanie Batty does not have parental guardianship of the now 17-year-old and her current location is unknown but Mr Leroy said: "It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland as she planned."

French prosecutors have confrimed that Alex's grandfather, David Batty, has died.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo of a storm in Buenos Aires

At least 13 die amid 93mph-wind Argentina storm, as sports club roof collapses during roller-skating display

Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright to 'step back' from Match of the Day after 26 years

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS

Labour's Wes Streeting vows to reform 'complacent' NHS as he warns spending risks becoming 'unsustainable'

Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Israeli military vehicles inside the Gaza Strip

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

Michelle Mone

Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

File photo of migrants heading to Europe

More than 60 dead after migrant boat headed for Europe capsizes in the Mediterranean

Matthew Perry died in October

Matthew Perry's ex calls for investigation into doctors after Friends star dies from acute effects of ketamine

Ms West said the cake was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance

AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe.

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'

Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite
The charges against the defendants included embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office, fraud, witness tampering and extortion.

Cardinal jailed for embezzlement in historic Vatican corruption trial

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma denounces ANC

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have been hijacked by pirates

The golden rooster is craned up to the top of the Notre Dame cathedral spire

Notre Dame Cathedral’s new rooster installed on landmark’s spire

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal

Italian PM Meloni Hosts 'Atreju 2023' Conservative Political Festival In Rome

Rishi Sunak warns of migrant threat 'overwhelming' European countries as UK and Italy agree to fund Tunisia plan
Tom Lockyer

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch as Premier League game vs Bournemouth abandoned
Gaynor Lord's husband 'is totally lost' after police found a body

Gaynor Lord: 'No indications of any third-party involvement' found on body during search for missing woman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit