Tennis player Alexander Zverev stops play to demand fan is removed from the US Open arena over Adolf Hitler slur

5 September 2023, 12:52

Alexander Zverev stopped play after he heard the slur
Alexander Zverev stopped play after he heard the slur. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tennis player Alexander Zverev stopped play to demand that a fan be removed after hearing an Adolf Hitler slur.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner were embroiled in a fourth round tie in New York on Monday night when the game was paused due to a racial slur shouted from the crowd.

Zverev - the German No.12 seed - stopped play just seconds before a point and approached the umpire.

He said: "He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is. It is unacceptable."

British umpire James Keothavong went on to turn in his chair to directly address the audience, asking the culprit to identify themselves.

Read more: Adam Peaty 'requires stitches after clash with Team GB teammate over ex-girlfriend joke'
Read more: Micah Richards speaks out as man, 42, arrested after Roy Keane 'headbutted' following Arsenal v Man Utd game

When nobody spoke up, Keothavong made an announcement to the whole crowd to respect both players.

Security were then seen being dispatched in the area to try and find the person responsible while play continued.

A short while later, cameras cut back to the stands to show a middle-aged man being spoken and led away.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Zverev said: "He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day. It was 'Deutschland über alles' and it was a bit too much."

He added: "I love when fans are emotional. But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it's not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it.

"So if I just don't react, I think it's bad from my side."

It comes after Daniil Medvedev also complained about spectators during this year's US Open.

"Thanks to all those who didn't yell between my first and second serve," he said after his win against Sebastian Baez.

"However, there was a spectator, maybe he has a girlfriend or a wife who I don't know how she will sleep… He was particularly excited and will spend the night saying 'vamos, vamos, vamos' without ever stopping. I'm sorry for him.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Fountain of Neptune in Florence, Italy, is situated in the Piazza della Signoria

German tourist faces hefty fine after climbing Neptune's fountain in Florence ‘for a selfie’

Japan Animation Studio Fire

Man admits deadly arson attack on Japanese animation studio

India Sanskrit Name

India replaced by Sanskrit word Bharat in G20 dinner invitations

Syria

US-backed forces in Syria make gains against rebel Arab tribesmen

There may be a sinister reason behind a Christmas gnome popping up over the Christmas period

Mystery of Christmas gnomes being left in people's gardens as police issue warning over sinister ‘calling card’

Australia Antarctic Rescue

Man who fell ill at Antarctic base rescued after daunting mission

Greece Extreme Weather

Greek police ban cars from roads as severe storm batters central region

An amber alert for heat has been issued for this week

Heat health alert upgraded to second highest Amber warning as England faces 32C temperatures

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian man killed during Israeli army raid in refugee camp

B&M has agreed to take on 51 Wilko stores

Discount retailer B&M swoops in to rescue 51 Wilko stores from brink of closure

Birmingham City Council has formally declared itself in financial distress

Birmingham City Council 'effectively bankrupt'

Police stopped a group of cyclists doing 39mph and gave them 'words of advice'

Row breaks out after cyclists pulled over doing 39mph in 30zone but police give them ‘words of advice’

Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan

Sudan’s top general arrives in South Sudan for talks with president on war

Body cameras will not be offered to Asda staff, Lord Rose has said.

No body worn cameras for Asda staff, says Lord Stuart Rose

Lord Rose said rejoining the EU would be a 'common sense' move

'Common sense' move for Britain to rejoin EU within 20 years, Asda Chairman Lord Stuart Rose tells LBC

Hannah Byrne was just 22 when she died

Tributes paid after 'bright and enthusiastic' British policewoman, 22, found dead while on holiday in Corfu

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Chinese President will skip G20 summit in India amid soured relations

Nairobi protesters

First African Climate Summit opens in Kenya

The Pope

Francis opens clinic and shelter for homeless on first papal visit to Mongolia

Erdogan and Putin

Turkish President to meet Putin in bid to revive Ukraine grain export deal

Mr Putin greets Mr Erdogan

Talks under way between Putin and Erdogan to revive Ukraine grain export deal

The runways under construction

Japanese court orders Okinawa to allow construction of US military runways

Gabon Coup

Gabon’s military leader sworn in as head of state after ousting president

Olaf Scholz

German leader tweets picture of himself with eye patch after jogging accident

Smouldering forest

Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece gradually abating

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Putin says there will be no new grain deal until West meets his demands

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic
Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit