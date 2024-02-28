Alexei Navalny's body was abused after his death, his wife Yulia claims, as she warns funeral 'may not be peaceful'

28 February 2024, 12:09 | Updated: 28 February 2024, 12:10

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial
Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The body of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was abused after his death in the Arctic gulag, his wife has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to the European Parliament, Yulia Navalnaya also said that she was not sure whether Alexei's funeral, set to take place on Friday, will be peaceful.

"You are not dealing with a politician but a bloody monster," she warned as she spoke of Vladimir Putin, who is considered to be responsible for his death.

Her comments come shortly after it was announced that Navalny's funeral will take place in Moscow.

It will be held at a church in Moscow’s southeast Maryino district on Friday afternoon, before he is laid to rest at a nearby cemetery.

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Picture: Alamy

Several days ago, his body was handed over to his mother after she was given a "three-hour ultimatum" by Russian officials to agree to a "secret" burial of her son if she wanted custody of his body.

If she disagreed, Russian officials were set to bury Mr Navalny, 47, at the Arctic penal colony where he died.

Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh made the announcement on X on February 24, thanking everybody who had demanded the return of his body. She said the funeral "is yet to take place".

"We don't know whether the authorities will interfere with it being carried out in the way the family wants and as Alexei deserves."

Mr Navalny died earlier this month at the Arctic circle jail where he was being held. Western leaders have accused the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin of orchestrating this killing.

Read More: Alexei Navalny’s mother ‘blackmailed’ by Kremlin with threat to 'do something' to the corpse of Putin's arch enemy

Read More: 'We will be there to the end': Shapps vows UK will back Ukraine until war is over, as Britain gives £245m military aid

Mr Navalny's widow had attacked Putin for trying to force the Russian opposition figure's mother to agree to a secret funeral.

Yulia Navalnaya said in a video that Ms Navalnaya is being "literally tortured" by authorities who had threatened to bury him in the Arctic prison.

They suggested to his mother that she does not have much time to make a decision because the body is decomposing, Ms Navalnaya said.

Mr Navalny's death prompted hundreds of Russians across the country to stream to impromptu memorials with flowers and candles.

Authorities rushed to detain scores of people and continue to suppress any major outpouring of sympathy for Putin's fiercest and most well-known opponent before a presidential election he is almost certain to win.

Russians on social media said officials do not want to return Mr Navalny's body to his family because they fear a public show of support for him.

Russian opposition leader in court in 2023. Photo: Moscow City Court Press Service.
Russian opposition leader in court in 2023. Photo: Moscow City Court Press Service. Picture: Alamy

Read More: David Cameron accuses Putin and his regime of ‘behaving like Nazis’ as war in Ukraine hits two years

Read More: King Charles hails 'heroism' of Ukrainians as world leaders mark second anniversary of Russian invasion in Kyiv

Ms Navalnaya accused the Russian president, who claims to be an Orthodox Christian, of killing Mr Navalny.

"No true Christian could ever do what Putin is now doing with the body of Alexei," she said, asking: "What will you do with his corpse? How low will you sink to mock the man you murdered?"

Saturday marked nine days since the opposition leader's death, a day when Orthodox Christians hold a memorial service.

Residents of several Russian cities came out to mark the occasion and honour Mr Navalny's memory by leaving flowers at public monuments or holding one-person protests.

At least 27 had been detained in nine Russian cities by 12.45pm on Saturday, according to the OVD-Info rights group.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori faces €15,000 fine or even jail after 'explicit' appearance in Paris

The Pope leaves hospital

Pope taken to hospital in Rome following weekly audience

Farmers' demo

EU poised to approve plan to meet climate goals despite farmers’ protests

Ursula von der Leyen

EU chief urges defence industry strategy focused on locally made arms

The Pope

Pope remembers land mine victims on treaty anniversary

Election 2024 Michigan

Joe Biden and Donald Trump win Michigan primaries

Gaza march

Gaza hostages’ families launch four-day march to demand their freedom

Guns and ammunition were found at the home of movie legend Alain Delon

Police seize 72 guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition from movie legend's French home

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry loses High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection when he visits the UK

Zelensky and Rama

Zelensky co-hosts summit in Albania seeking more war support

Alexei Navalny

Funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be held on Friday

Boss of Kelloggs sparks fury after suggesting struggling customers should eat cereal for dinner

'Let them eat cornflakes': Kellogg's boss compared to Marie Antoinette after saying poor people eat cereal for dinner

The Pantex complex

Wildfires prompt shutdown of nuclear weapons facility in Texas

The original Spare Room listing has been altered

Mother rents out London room for £400pm but tenant must 'babysit children everyday and move out on weekends'

Gary Sinise's son Mac died of a rare cancer aged 33

Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise's son Mac dies aged 33 after battle with rare cancer

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

Funeral of Putin's enemy and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to take place in Moscow on Friday

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ferries docked

Strikes halt trains and ferries in Greece one year after rail disaster

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston were 'happy and chatty' before his death aged 45
Meals being prepared for children at a Birmingham primary school

'Scandalous': Schools chief says they are providing children 'three meals a day', including 'packed dinner'
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45

‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston after his sudden death at 45
Adele has postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency again after illness 'took toll on her voice'

Paul Chan

Hong Kong lifts curbs on property market and raises tourism spending

Brits could be in for another heatwave this summer

New forecast reveals exactly when Brits face blistering heatwave this summer

Many millennials will only be able to afford to get on the property ladder once their parents die, a study says

Millennials set to become ‘richest generation in history’ but only once their parents die off, study says
Dwelaniyah Robinson

Mum accused of murdering her son ‘beat him with a bamboo cane because the Bible told her to’, court hears
Ben McBean (centre) lost his arm and his leg to a Taliban bomb

'How disabled do I have to be?': War hero Ben McBean, who lost his arm and leg in Afghanistan, ‘stripped of blue badge’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew led the royals into a memorial service after Prince William was forced to pull out

Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out
Camilla led the royals at the memorial for King Constantine of Greece after Prince William had to pull out.

Camilla leads the royals after Prince William pulls out of memorial for his godfather due to 'personal matter'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talking to King Constantine of Greece in a 2012 photo

Prince William pulls out of Windsor castle memorial event ‘due to a personal matter’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit