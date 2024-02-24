Breaking News

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

Alexei Navalny attending an anti-Putin rally St. Petersburg, Russia, February 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Alexei Navlany's team says his body has been handed over to his mother.

A spokesperson for the Russian opposition leader says the funeral arrangements have yet to be decided - it's unclear if authorities in Moscow will interfere.

Mr Navalny died earlier this month at the Arctic circle jail where he was being held.

This is breaking news. More to follow...