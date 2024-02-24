Ali Miraj 4pm - 7pm
Breaking News
Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial
24 February 2024, 15:47 | Updated: 24 February 2024, 16:03
Alexei Navlany's team says his body has been handed over to his mother.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
A spokesperson for the Russian opposition leader says the funeral arrangements have yet to be decided - it's unclear if authorities in Moscow will interfere.
Mr Navalny died earlier this month at the Arctic circle jail where he was being held.
This is breaking news. More to follow...