Breaking News

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

24 February 2024, 15:47 | Updated: 24 February 2024, 16:03

Alexei Navalny attending an anti-Putin rally St. Petersburg, Russia, February 2012
Alexei Navalny attending an anti-Putin rally St. Petersburg, Russia, February 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Alexei Navlany's team says his body has been handed over to his mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A spokesperson for the Russian opposition leader says the funeral arrangements have yet to be decided - it's unclear if authorities in Moscow will interfere.

Mr Navalny died earlier this month at the Arctic circle jail where he was being held.

This is breaking news. More to follow...

