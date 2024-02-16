'Murdered by Putin': Kremlin arch-enemy Alexei Navalny dies after going for a walk in freezing Russian prison

16 February 2024, 12:52

Putin has been blamed for the death of Navalny
Putin has been blamed for the death of Navalny. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Putin critics have blamed the Russian president for the death of Alexei Navalny, after the opposition leader collapsed and died in prison.

Navalny died on Friday after going for a walk in his prison colony, in the Arctic Yamalo-Nenets region of Russia.

His cause of death has not been confirmed, but Russian outlets reported that he suffered a detached blood clot.

Navalny, who has long criticised Putin and campaigned against him, had suffered a series of attacks on his health in recent years.

He was poisoned with Novichok in 2020, and went to Germany for urgent treatment.

On his return to Russia in 2021, he was jailed for violating parole conditions for a 2014 prison sentence, which was widely condemned as a political charge.

He claimed he was being tortured in prison, and his staff said he had been placed in isolation 27 times over a total of 308 days - the latest instance of which was on Wednesday.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's main political rival Alexei Navalny 'disappears from prison'

Read more: Putin critic Alexei Navalny jailed for a further 19 years on 'extremism' charges

At a court hearing in January via video link Navalny asked for better access to reading material behind bars
At a court hearing in January via video link Navalny asked for better access to reading material behind bars. Picture: Getty

Putin has been informed of Navalny's death, a Kremlin spokesperson said - but Putin critics and Western politicians blamed Putin for his death.

Outspoken Kremlin critic Bill Browder told LBC: "Alexei Navalny was one of the most courageous people in Russia.

“He was ready to call out Putin for who he is which is A criminal, a thief and a murderer.

“For that Putin tried to kill him with chemical nerve agent Novichok in 2020. Here we are in 2024 and they got him.

“He was an extremely healthy vital young man before the poisoning attempt. It’s obvious to me that Alexei Navalny was killed by Putin.”

Mr Browder said later: "Let's make no mistake, Putin assassinated Alexei Navalny. He did so because Alexei Navalny was brave enough to stand up to Putin.   

"He did so because Navalny offered the Russian people an alternative to kleptocracy and repression. This is a tragic day for Navalny and his family, but also for Russia and the hope for a better future."

Watch Again: James O'Brien and Bill Browder on Alexei Navalny's death | 16/02/24

Responding to news of Navalny's death, former oligarch and Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky said: "If this is true, then, regardless of the formal reason, Vladimir Putin personally bears responsibility for his premature death.

Khodorkovsky said that it was Putin that “first authorised the poisoning of Alexei and then put him in prison”.

The EU also blamed the Kremlin for Navalny's death.

European Council president Charles Michel said that he "fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice."

He added: "The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsible for this tragic death. I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around the world in the darkest conditions.

"Fighters die. But the fight for freedom never ends."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the death as "terrible news", adding: "As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life."

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on the implementation of the high speed
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on the implementation of the high speed. Picture: Alamy

A statement issued today says: "On February 16, 2024, in correctional colony No 3, convict A A Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness," a statement says.

"The institution's medical workers immediately arrived and an emergency medical team was called.

"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but they did not yield positive results.

"Emergency medical doctors confirmed the death of the convict," it concluded.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at an appeal hearing after he was jailed for 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism charges
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at an appeal hearing after he was jailed for 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism charges. Picture: Getty

An ambulance arrived to try to resuscitate him, but he died.

There was no immediate confirmation of Mr Navalny's death from his own team. An investigation is under way.

He had been placed in solitary confinement on Wednesday, but it is unclear why, Russian media states.

Navalny was being held at a jail about 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle where he had been sentenced to a ‘special regime’ of 19 years in jail.

In 2020 Navalny fell into a coma after suspected Novichok poisoning by Russia’s FSB security service and he was evacuated to Germany for treatment.

Towards the end of last year he took to social media to tell his supporters not to worry about him.

Alexey Navalny posted this image to Instagram after he came out of a coma in 2020
Alexey Navalny posted this image to Instagram after he came out of a coma in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Writing on Twitter in December he described himself as "the new Santa", and confirmed that he had been moved to the IK-3 penal colony, nicknamed "Polar Wolf", in the northern town of Kharp, some 1,900km (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

He had previously been held in Melekhovo, 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow.

At the IK-6 prison colony he had been in isolation a total of 27 times over a total of 308 days.

He had spent months in isolation at Prison Colony No 6 before he was moved to IK-6.

He had reportedly been punished for minor infractions and was placed in a punishment cell.

Prison officials had refused to give him his mail, deprived him of writing supplies, food he had ordered and paid for in addition to regular meals, and would not allow visits from relatives, Navalny argued in his lawsuits challenging his treatment.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine to sign security deals with Germany and France

Paul McCartney

Get Back: Paul McCartney reunited with bass he played on string of Beatles hits, 52 years after it was stolen
Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect on trial in Germany accused of rape

Christian Brückner appeared in court in the northern city of Braunschweig, facing three allegations of rape and two of sexual abuse

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner seen for first time in four years as he faces rape charges in German court
New Labour MPs Damien Egan and Gen Kitchen

'They are not very good results': Tory chairman admits after double by-election drubbings as MPs call for tax cuts
Imogen Boorman

Ex-Coronation Street star 'put on sex offenders list after drunkenly stripping naked on pub bar and terrorising customers'
Donald Trump

Verdict expected in fraud trial which could see Trump fined millions of dollars

The officer's wife Melissa Delaney was killed in the crash.

Heartbreak as officer on the way to the scene of a fatal crash discovers his wife is among the victims
Harry will speak to Will Reeve in a new interview for Good Morning America

Prince Harry to talk about 'his life with Meghan' and King Charles' cancer diagnosis in new interview
Xbox logo

Microsoft to make some Xbox exclusive games available on other consoles

