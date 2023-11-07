Teenage boy stabbed to death outside Leeds school named as Alfie Lewis, as tributes pour in

7 November 2023, 23:40

Alfie Lewis
Alfie Lewis. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A 15-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed near a school in Leeds on Tuesday has been named as Alfie Lewis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alfie was attacked on St Margaret's Avenue in the Horsforth area of Leeds, according to the head of a nearby school.

Police said they were called to the scene just before 3pm on Tuesday to reports of an assault.

They said another teenage boy had been arrested.

Friends of Alfie paid tribute to him on Tuesday evening, as they tried to raise money for his funeral.

They said: "Alfie was a kind and thoughtful boy who had all of his friend’s best interests at heart.

Alfie Lewis
Alfie Lewis. Picture: Facebook

"He was loving, mischievous, adventurous and, as such, extremely popular. He was everything a 15 year old child should be and his life was senselessly taken from him before he had the chance to grow into it.

"His loss is felt deeply by the whole of Horsforth. A lovely, kind, funny, mischievous, brave and generous young boy lost his life tragically and his family, friends, and all who knew him, would love to give him the funeral and tribute he deserves."

Another friend said: "If only tonight you could see how many people loved and appreciated your presence! You will be missed millions."

They added: "Fly high Alfie Lewis.

"You never deserved this, you were too good for this world".

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition
A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition. Picture: Alamy

Paul Bell, head of Horsforth School, said earlier that Alfie was a former pupil.

In a message to parents, he said: "You will be aware of a distressing incident in the community today, involving a former student of Horsforth School who was stabbed on St Margaret's Avenue.

"The police are aware and working with the school.

Our thoughts and sympathies lie with his family at this time while the student is receiving medical treatment."

Dr Bell said: "We are aware of the distress and upset this has caused students and staff who know the student. We will be supporting students and staff in school and will update you as soon as we are able.

"We have limited information at this time."

Read More: Fan and police officer stabbed in clashes before Champions League match in Milan

Read More: Jewish man dies a day after he was injured in a violent clash at pro-Palestine rally in US

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, said previously: "It's horrible. It's shocking because it's a nice area. You read about these things happening in London and you think it's dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don't think it would happen here.

"I just keep thinking about the parents. He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he's not there."

A large police presence has been reported in the area and people living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.

A teenager has been arrested
A teenager has been arrested. Picture: Alamy

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man's life.

"We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally.

"Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident."

