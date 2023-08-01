Girl who vanished for four years ‘hung head’ like ‘she was crying’ as FBI raided apartment shared with unidentified man

Alicia was spotted during an FBI raid. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

Alicia Navarro, a girl who suddenly walked into a police station after vanishing for four years, was spotted looking emotional as she had her apartment raided by FBI agents last week.

FBI agents raided Alicia Navarro’s Havre, Montana apartment last week, which she had been living in with an unidentified man before she made herself known to police.

Alicia Navarro, 18, went missing in September 2019 after leaving behind a note for her sleeping parents, saying she was leaving days before her 15th birthday.

However, she disappeared for four years before turning up at a police station near the border with Canada in Montana, about 2,000 miles from her home in Glendale, Alabama to identify herself.

Neighbours claimed the 18-year-old “hung her head” and covered her eyes “like she was crying” last week as FBI agents raided her home.

Locals in Navarro’s neighbourhood alleged the FBI found her apartment quickly after she identified herself at the police station, before establishing a stakeout outside the building with armed officers.

Officers were reportedly armed with assault rifles and bulletproof vests throughout the raid.

“Three Havre police [cars] pulled up out of the building and they all got out with guns drawn and went into the apartment,” neighbour Rob Turner told The New York Post.

The man Navarro was living in the apartment with was allegedly escorted out “cuffed” before “they put him in a police car and they left fairly quickly”.

Alicia Navarro vanished just before her 15th birthday. Picture: Facebook

Mr Turner continued: “I would say five to 10 minutes later they bring this girl out… They brought this girl out and I told my wife ‘Oh man, that don’t look good. She looks really young’.”

“Little did I know she was legal age but she sure didn’t look it,” he added.

Not long afterwards, the officers re-entered the home with evidence-gathering kits.

Navarr exited the home after a while and “covered her eyes” like she was crying, Mr Turner added.

“They [officers] were talking to her and they were over there maybe three minutes and she hung her head and covered her face.”

Police detained and questioned a man on Friday but it is not known if he was the man Navarro shared the apartment with.

Alicia's mum urged people to stop visiting her home in 'dangerous' search for answers. Picture: Facebook

The now 18-year-old was described as safe and well and her mother declared "miracles do exist" after she returned.

When she handed herself into police she insisted she was okay and thanked officers for “offering to help me” but police have reportedly said she is being treated as a victim.

It comes after Navarro's mum, Jessica Nuñez, urged people to stop turning up at her home in what she has described as a 'dangerous' search for answers.

Navarro has not made "her intentions clear" over whether she will come back to Glendale."

Alicia is an adult, so it will be her decision as to whether or not she remains in Montana, returns to Arizona, or goes elsewhere, regardless of the investigation," a Glendale police spokesperson said.