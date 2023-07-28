Teenage girl missing for four years then walked into a police station 2,000 miles away has not been reunited with mum

Navarro is yet to meet her mother in person. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

The missing teenage girl who walked into a police station after vanishing for four years has yet to be reunited in person with her mother.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alicia Navarro, 18, turned up at a station near the Canadian border in Montana, about 2,000 miles away from her family home in Glendale, Alabama.

She ran away in September 2019, leaving a note to her sleeping parents saying she was running away but would return.

Instead, she disappeared for years before suddenly re-emerging.

In an emotional video message, her mother Jessica Nunez said "miracles do exist" while police said their reunion had been emotional.

But the pair have not been brought back together in person, having spoken "briefly" on the phone, according to the family's private investigator Trent Steel.

"I think this is a happier ending than any of us thought," he said.

Navarro went missing for four years. Picture: Facebook

"We're absolutely thrilled. This is a win."

But Navarro has not made "her intentions clear" over whether she will come back to Glendale. Police say she is safe and well.

Officers in Glendale released a video of detectives speaking to Navarro over a video call.

"Did anybody hurt you in any way?" one asks.

"No, nobody hurt me," Alicia replies.

"OK. Because our goal - we just want to make sure that you're safe."

"I understand that," she says.

Jessica Nunez posted an emotional message about being reunited with her daughter. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you very much for talking with us."

"Of course. Thank you for offering help to me."

Police are investigating what happened, with Nunez saying she fears her daughter met someone online who won her trust.

The note left for her said: "I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I'm sorry."

In her video message, a visibly emotional Nunez said: "For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example.

"That miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight.

"My daughter, Alicia Navarro, was missing since September 15 2019. She has been found safe.

"I do not know the details, I do confirm that she is my daughter, she is alive, and she is safe.

"This is recent news for me. It was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don't have details but the important thing is that she is alive.

"And I want to thank the community, and God, for all that you have done."