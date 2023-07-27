Emotional mum of teenage girl who vanished for four years then reappeared 2,000 miles away declares 'miracles do exist'

Alicia Navarro has returned safe and well. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

The mother of a missing teenage girl who vanished for four years then reappeared at a police station 2,000 miles from her home has declared "miracles do exist".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alicia Navarro, 18, went missing in September 2019 after leaving behind a note for her sleeping parents, which said she was running away and would return.

However, she disappeared for four years before turning up at a police station near the border with Canada in Montana, about 2,000 miles from her home in Glendale, Alabama.

Her mother Jessica Nunez said it shows there is still hope for families whose relatives have vanished.

"For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example," she said in a video call.

Read more: Girl who vanished four years ago aged 14 after running away from home walks into police station 2,000 miles away

"That miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight.

"My daughter, Alicia Navarro, was missing since September 15 2019. She has been found safe.

"I do not know the details, I do confirm that she is my daughter, she is alive, and she is safe.

"This is recent news for me. It was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don't have details but the important thing is that she is alive.

"And I want to thank the community, and God, for all that you have done."

Nunez suspects her daughter met someone online who took her away, but this has not been confirmed. She believes such a person would have needed to take time to build up trust with Navarro.

Read more: Kevin Spacey 'capable of mounting Hollywood comeback' after being cleared of sex assault charges

The girl vanished a week before her 15th birthday. Before she disappeared, she asked to stay home from school and they visited a chocolate factory, where she appeared to be happy.

Police and the FBI are investigating what happened.

The two have been emotionally reunited and Navarro is safe and well.

Glendale police released a video of detectives speaking to Navarro over a video call.

"Did anybody hurt you in any way?" one asks.

WATCH: Glendale police have released two short clips showing detectives talking to Alicia Navarro by video. Navarro walked into a Montana police station this week asking for help after being missing since 2019. STORY: https://t.co/vyehEvZ0dv pic.twitter.com/bmLw6r425O — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 26, 2023

"No, nobody hurt me," Alicia replies.

"OK. Because our goal - we just want to make sure that you're safe."

"I understand that," she says.

"Thank you very much for talking with us."

"Of course. Thank you for offering help to me."

Officer Jose Miguel Santiago said: "I can't even begin to express to you all the pride that I personally have in the men and women here at our police department.

"Since her disappearance, our men and women here have been working tirelessly around the clock to not only bring closure to this family, but to make sure Alicia gets everything she possibly needs.

"She is very apologetic to what she has put her mother though. And she understands that she has caused a lot of pain to her mother, and it was not intentional on her behalf, and she is hopeful that they can have a relationship."